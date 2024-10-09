ACORD Solutions Group Expands Collaboration with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to Drive Standardized Digital Data Exchange

ACORD Transcriber and ADEPT offerings to be integrated across Salesforce Financial Services Cloud insurance solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD Solutions Group today announced an expanded collaboration with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to integrate multiple ACORD Solutions Group capabilities within Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, enabling standardized data exchange for carriers and brokers across its insurance offerings.

The integration will leverage ACORD Transcriber to facilitate document extraction and population for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud's U.S. based property and casualty customers. It will also include ACORD Solutions Group's ADEPT to automate the seamless exchange of standardized ACORD transactions for its policy administration system users worldwide.

ACORD Transcriber facilitates data extraction from any structured or unstructured insurance document. Salesforce's open platform will enable ACORD Transcriber within Financial Services Cloud solutions for carriers and brokers, facilitating the seamless extraction, population, and transfer of data contained in ACORD P&C Forms, which are widely used throughout the industry.

ADEPT (ACORD Data Exchange Platform &Translator) facilitates fast, accurate data exchange, connecting insurance partners across the global industry. By leveraging ADEPT within Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce's customers will be able to exchange standardized ACORD Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) placing, accounting, and claims messages, enhancing compliance with London Market modernization initiative Blueprint Two.

Salesforce is a member of the ACORD Solutions Group Licensed Integrator Partner program, an ongoing collaborative effort to build a robust digital insurance ecosystem. As part of the LIP community, Salesforce is connected to an ecosystem of vendors providing standardized digital data exchange capabilities to stakeholders throughout the global insurance space.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Salesforce to facilitate the seamless extraction and exchange of insurance data using our industry owned solutions ACORD Transcriber and ADEPT," said Chris Newman, President International, ACORD Solutions Group. "This strategic integration allows stakeholders to liberate their data from the page, the spreadsheet, or the CRM, allowing it to be digitally transferred and consumed by almost any system – further empowering the digitalization of the global insurance market."

"Our goal is to provide carriers, brokers, and agents with the technology, tools, and resources needed to make their jobs more efficient, enabling them to put their policyholders and clients at the center of what they do," said Michelle Lewis, senior director of Insurance Brokerage Solutions, Salesforce. "Our expanded partnership with ACORD Solutions Group will help our insurance customers streamline processes and increase transparency across their businesses."

ACORD Solutions Group was created to solve critical industry challenges by delivering next-generation digital solutions and services. Our enterprise-class solutions optimize the speed, cost, and accuracy of data exchange, connecting stakeholders regardless of geography, role, and legacy constraints. ACORD Solutions Group is an extension of ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry. Learn more at www.acordsolutions.com.

