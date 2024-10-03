ACORD Wins 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Workplace Culture Innovation Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, has been selected as an honoree for Workplace Culture Innovation in the 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards.

The PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards celebrate innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. This recognition highlights pacesetters that strive to digitalize, modernize, and humanize the sector, leading the greater insurance industry forward.

ACORD was founded over 50 years ago and has served as a foundational organization to the insurance community. With this unique experience, ACORD has built a workplace culture that prioritizes innovation and compassion. ACORD's culture is based on four core pillars: inclusion and belonging, advancing professional development, encouraging volunteerism, and welcoming new and fresh perspectives.

"For more than 50 years, ACORD has made it our mission to improve the lives and careers of insurance professionals by enabling not just efficiencies in data exchange, but also in their individual workplace experiences," said ACORD CEO Bill Pieroni. "By encouraging volunteerism and idea-sharing, prioritizing the health and wellness of our colleagues and community, and supporting crucial equity and advocacy initiatives, ACORD looks at workplace culture through an industry-wide lens. This is particularly relevant at a time when our industry is recognizing the critical importance of acquiring, developing, and retaining talent."

The 2024 Luminaries honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service, and excellence.

In recent years, ACORD and ACORD Solutions Group both won PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards in the category of Technology Innovation. ACORD's Next-Generation Digital Standards won in 2022, and ACORD Solutions Group's ADEPT and ACORD Transcriber won in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams, and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program," said Elana Ashanti Jefferson, Editor in Chief, PropertyCasualty360. "This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation and litigation trends."

About the 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards

The 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition honors those in the business that shove off dated insurance-industry stereotypes and push for fresh thinking and practices around the most impactful issues of our time. This honor is rooted squarely in the P&C sector. It is intended to highlight individuals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products that are modernizing and humanizing insurance.

The PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaires has awards across five categories: Technology Innovation, Risk Management Innovation, Coverage Innovation, Claims Innovation, and Innovation in Workplace Culture.

About ACORD

ACORD is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry. For 50 years, we have been an industry leader in identifying ways to help our members make improvements across the insurance value chain. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD currently engages more than 36,000 participating organizations spanning over 100 countries, including insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.

SOURCE ACORD