Acosta Group Highlights Four Consumer Predictions for 2026

Hyper-personalization and relevance will revolutionize go-to-market strategies for brands, retail, and foodservice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group has announced its four consumer predictions for 2026, underscoring the growing importance of personalization and innovation for success and relevancy. In 2026, brands and retailers must commit to transparency and authentic engagement to strengthen consumer trust and build loyalty in an ever-changing marketplace.

"Technology and evolving consumer lifestyles continue to reshape the shopping experience, as do the expectations, priorities, and values driving purchases. This creates fresh opportunities for brands, retailers, and foodservice operators to predict consumer needs and drive excitement and trust," said Colin Stewart, EVP, Business Intelligence, Acosta Group.

The 2026 predictions, compiled by Acosta Group retail, brand, and foodservice experts and industry thought leaders, are based on comprehensive research and studies conducted throughout the year with the company's 40,000-member proprietary shopper community.

ACOSTA GROUP'S FOUR PREDICTIONS:

• Shoppers turn to AI companions; trust slows automation

• Health gets personal, functional, and transparent

• Shoppers embrace relevant innovation

• Consumers demand holistic value – from stores to dining

SHOPPERS TURN TO AI COMPANIONS; TRUST SLOWS AUTOMATION

AI has been embraced by all generations, seamlessly integrating diverse information and providing personalized support that enhances every aspect of daily life. As one Millennial shopper describes it, AI serves as an "always available, supercharged brainstorming partner that adapts to my needs."

70% of shoppers have used AI tools and features to assist with their shopping journey – and in 2026, consumers will begin to depend on intelligent agents to plan, compare, and then complete purchases. In this environment, shopping becomes an ongoing dialogue between the shopper and the AI assistant, with the assistant learning the individual shopper's personal preferences and values to make optimized selections based on personalized priorities.

The challenge: According to Acosta Group research, only 12% of shoppers currently trust AI to make purchases on their behalf, listing concerns about privacy and data use, unapproved purchases, fraud or scams, and lack of control.

"Those brands, retailers, and platforms that earn consumer trust will unlock the next level of AI-driven shopping," said Kathy Risch, SVP, Thought Leadership and Shopper Insights, Acosta Group. "We expect 2026 to be defined by new AI agent relationships and 'cautious experimentation' with AI automated checkout, with Gen Z in the driver's seat in adopting agentic commerce."

Key Insights:

• Future growth will depend on being the trusted, AI-recommended brand

• Shoppers need transparency on how their data is stored and used to build confidence in highly personalized, agentic shopping

• Gen Z is the proving ground for AI commerce

• Brand-retailer collaboration can be strengthened by sharing AI demand signals

HEALTH GETS PERSONAL, FUNCTIONAL, AND TRANSPARENT

Consumers today are redefining the concept of wellness, moving beyond general concepts of health to focus on products that offer specific, measurable benefits supported by scientific or otherwise trusted evidence. The three key drivers for wellness in 2026 will be personalization, transparency and trust, and functionality. Of note, Gen Z and Millennials outrank the general population in their prioritization of all wellness attributes.

In the categories of food, beverages, and personal care items, shoppers will seek solutions that address health goals such as weight management, digestion, allergen-free, and increased energy levels. Ever-increasing GLP-1 usage is amplifying "precision nutrition" and influencing foodservice and delivery purchases. And the topic of fiber is growing in social media conversations 2.4 times faster than protein. These consumer priorities mean products are expected to deliver demonstrable outcomes with high-quality, clean ingredients and transparent labeling.

71% of shoppers support stricter rules on artificial ingredients, and 62% believe more regulations are needed for ingredients. This emphasis on proof and accountability underscores the importance of clear communication regarding ingredient sourcing, production processes, and the efficacy of functional benefits.

Key Insights:

• Functional benefits should be highlighted and quantified in product claims and marketing content to help consumers understand their impact on personal wellness goals

• Ensure ingredient lists are simple, transparent, and easily understood by shoppers

• Actively seek third-party validation from shopper-trusted apps

• Further personalize GLP-1 customer needs at retail and foodservice

SHOPPERS EMBRACE RELEVANT INNOVATION

Innovation is having its moment, setting a new bar for brands and retailers in a competitive race to deliver the next big – and relevant – thing. The focus is shifting from simply adding more SKUs to creating smarter solutions that balance newness, utility, price, and access, while also ensuring relevance that resonates with diverse consumer groups. Having an established brand name no longer guarantees that consumers will choose those products or consider them higher quality.

"Bold differentiation and cultural resonance will be table stakes for growth," said Stewart. "Brands that have a deep understanding of their consumers and foster a sense of personalized connection, value, and authenticity while delivering high-quality products will be well-positioned for growth."

Watch for insurgent and private label brands, as well as acquisitions from legacy brands, to drive category growth. While innovation moves at different speeds in different retail categories, those who leverage data and technology to scale personalization, bridge online and in-store experiences, and minimize friction across discovery, trial, and repeat will win.

Key Insights:

• Innovation is democratized and accelerated – shoppers' trust will be earned from influencers and peer recommendations amidst a proliferation of new products

• Experiential, immersive retail is critical to drive trial and engagement

• Prioritize relevance to ensure new products solve real consumer demands

• Private label and strategic acquisitions or partnerships will unlock category growth

CONSUMERS DEMAND HOLISTIC VALUE – FROM STORES TO DINING

In 2026, the intentional shopper will demand more – more relevance, more experience, and more value. Brands, retailers, and foodservice operators that authentically understand their consumers and double down on curated offerings and seamless technology will turn relevance and experience into total value and loyalty.

"Consumers are shifting to a holistic definition of value, moving from a focus solely on price, convenience, quality, and quantity, to one that incorporates experiential components, relevance, and relatability," said Risch.

The intersection of retail and foodservice continues to evolve. Consumers are looking for convenience, quality, and experience in one trip. A focus on operational excellence and value-driven menus will define away-from-home in 2026.

But for the foodservice industry specifically, a bifurcated consumer economy is reshaping performance. Income tier, not category, is now the most predictive driver of away-from-home behavior, creating two distinct realities. On one side, value-driven shoppers remain cautious, closely managing their budgets and seeking deals. On the other, premium-oriented consumers are willing to invest in products and experiences that deliver unique benefits and align with their personal values.

Key Insights:

• Double down on what makes you distinctive and "stay in your lane"

• Leverage AI, rapid response, and curated offerings to deliver truly personalized experiences and build loyalty

• Deliver value that transcends price by creating emotional connections and memorable experiences

• Integration of retail and foodservice will continue to grow

"In a marketplace where only the most agile, informed, and innovative thrive, we're proud to partner with brands, retailers, and foodservice operators to identify strategic opportunities to drive growth, build personalized connections, strengthen trust, and surpass consumer expectations into the future," concludes Stewart.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, ADW, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

