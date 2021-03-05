Acoufelt and Pophouse partner to release new collection of acoustic panels

DETROIT, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoufelt and Pophouse today announced their partnership to launch an exclusive collection of QuietPrint™ acoustic panels, titled '1912.' The partnership merges Acoufelt's acoustic expertise and capabilities with the design intelligence of Detroit-based Pophouse, resulting in a collection that is classic yet purposeful. The refined and dynamic style of the 1912 Collection adds personality and dimension to any space, while also lending itself to Acoufelt's revolutionary mission to Making Quiet™ working, learning, and living spaces.

Using a narrative-driven approach, the design team at Pophouse composed a collection of five classically inspired patterns across fresh colorways. Celebrating craftsmanship, texture and technology, the 1912 Collection pulls inspiration from original hand-painted textures, a playful exploration into shape and form, and the rich cultural and architectural landscape of Detroit. The Collection's unique play of linework and pattern is derived from Detroit's Art Deco architectural legacy to create a diverse mix of timeless pattern vignettes. Hand-painted works created by the Pophouse design team were then digitally incorporated into the patterns, bringing a unique marbleized texture to the forefront. All while maintaining the expert acoustic principlas that Acoufelt has perfected.

"This partnership is important because acoustics are a crucial design element when creating comfortable shared spaces – for productivity and the mental and physical well-being of occupants," said Jennifer Janus, President of Pophouse. "By elevating the design of these acoustic products, we can bring form and function together to create an environment that looks as good as it performs."

The partnership between Acoufelt and Pophouse unites two distinct yet congruent customer-centric experiential design cultures. Acoufelt brings their industry-leading sound technology and Pophouse brings their strategic and unconventional design concepts to create an acoustic panel that has high performance and human-centric design elements. Both companies share a commitment to utilizing functional design and innovation to solve real customer problems.

Each design within the collection has been thoughtfully named after the architects and designers that were instrumental to the design and construction of these monumental Detroit buildings. Descriptions curated for each design encapsulate the spirit of the collection, as well as provide an insight into the creative characters behind the partnership.

"We are impressed and excited by the passion, knowledge and design vision displayed by Jennifer and her design team at Pophouse," said Ben Grace, Acoufelt founder and CEO. "Proper sound managment within the built environment increases one's ability to understand, communicate and focus. Acoufelt provides this contribution through quality materials and design excellence."

Find more information and view the products HERE.

About Pophouse:

Detroit-based Pophouse is a full-service design studio specialized in interior, industrial, and environmental graphic design. Founded in 2013 by Jennifer Gilbert, a graduate of Michigan State University's interior design program, Pophouse creates inspiring spaces for culture driven organizations. They have completed a wide range of design projects including finishes, space plans, custom furniture, branding, wayfinding, signage and artwork to transform spaces into ones that highlight culture, increase productivity and optimize business outcomes.

Pophouse serves a diverse portfolio of clients, including Delta Air Lines, General Motors and the Rock Family of Companies. They strive to positively impact people through design and recognize that purposeful design has the ability to change the way people work, live and interact with each other. By leveraging industry research and business intelligence, Pophouse creates meaningful design strategies that inform every approach to their many different projects.

About Acoufelt: Soundscaping with Acoufelt marries physics, material science, and art to manage the flow of sound throughout your space or building, meeting your vision for the use and sensory experience of the places you design.

Without careful planning, it's easy to overspend or under-spec when you want to quiet a space. Our experts partner with design teams in making quiet the world over, saving spaces, saving experiences, saving great design.



