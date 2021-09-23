Acquisition of French Market Leader MoovOne Positions CoachHub as a Dominant Digital Coaching Provider as It Grows U.S. Offering

PARIS and BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub , the leading global digital coaching platform, has announced the acquisition of MoovOne , the French market leader and a pioneer in digital coaching. CoachHub and MoovOne are joining forces, sharing a common vision to democratize digital coaching within organizations worldwide.

"A gradual reopening of offices and the implementation of hybrid working models challenge companies around the world to adapt to new needs of employees in terms of well-being, management, and leadership," said Yannis Niebelschuetz, co-founder and CEO of CoachHub. "By joining forces, we are further accelerating our global growth and development — offering the most comprehensive global online coaching platform for everyone that satisfies the needs of each customer."

Business coaching is a fast-growing industry worldwide. The 2020 ICF Global Coaching Study found that the number of managers and leaders using coaching skills is estimated to have risen by almost half (46%) in the last five years. Together, CoachHub and MoovOne will be even better equipped to respond and anticipate the new needs of this market, particularly around company and individual transformation.

Two European market leaders unite

Both founded by siblings, CoachHub and MoovOne share the same culture of strong family values and a desire to deliver the highest quality of service. Both companies also have a firm commitment to world-class data security, which is the basis for the trust necessary for successful coaching.

"Our culture and synergies decisively bring us together as a combined company with more than twice the impact. Together as one entity, we'll energetically move forward in the same direction, taking digital coaching to the next dimension globally," says Hugo Manoukian, CEO and co-founder of MoovOne.

Bringing crucial strengths and a shared vision

Leveraging the latest innovation and technology of both CoachHub and MoovOne, the combined company will be in an even better position to transform coaching and development in organizations around the globe, helping increase productivity, employee engagement, and retention.

A pioneer and leader in digital coaching in France since 2015, MoovOne has built up strong expertise and offers a wide range of coaching programs to more than 200 clients, including 60% of CAC 40 firms, such as L'Oreal, Engie, Orange, and AXA. MoovOne has a community of 500 quality coaches fluent in 30 languages and located around the world.

CoachHub has experienced extremely rapid growth since its creation three years ago. CoachHub has built a team of leading behavioral scientists supported by a world-class Coaching Lab headed by European luminary Prof. Dr. Jonathan Passmore, and over 2,500 coaches across 70 countries and 60 languages.

CoachHub is determined to leverage the talent and expertise of all MoovOne employees to bring maximum value to their clients and expand their market reach. Together, the combined organizations will have more than 500 employees by the end of 2021, and the recruitment pace will accelerate further in 2022 and beyond.

"The improvements for employees and organizations receiving coaching by CoachHub and MoovOne will be significant. Our union further expands our pool of highly qualified AI-recommended coaches, and the team will extend and accelerate the development of innovative, scientifically proven functionalities and services to continually meet and exceed the needs of organizations and employees alike. In the coming months, teams will merge and all customers will benefit from enhanced service, new coaching offers, a larger coach base, as well as more features on the platform," concluded Yannis Niebelschuetz.

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable, and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance, and increased retention. CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,000 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. Our programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Scientific Board. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital, and Speedinvest. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching.

About MoovOne

MoovOne offers a pioneering professional digital coaching solution, designed to unleash human potential. With our digital and human approach, we offer each participant an effective and personalised coaching experience, anywhere, anytime. We support business transformation on an individual, collective, and organizational level by building customized coaching programs. Our expertise rests on three pillars: the best community of professional coaches, all certified, trained, and carefully selected; a diversity of coaching frameworks adapted to all challenges; and the most comprehensive coaching platform for a memorable experience. Since 2015, we have coached over 10,000 employees and supported hundreds of global companies in their transformation, on all continents and in 30 languages. For more information: https://moovone.eu/en

SOURCE CoachHub