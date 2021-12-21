Acquisition of Trading Technologies by 7RIDGE now complete

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that the company's acquisition by 7RIDGE, a specialized growth equity firm invested in transformative technologies, is now complete. As planned upon the signing of the transaction on Oct. 31, Keith Todd has assumed the role of CEO.

