Trading Technologies Wins Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year for TT® Platform at FOW International Awards 2026

Former TT CEO Keith Todd honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

CHICAGO and LONDON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, last night won Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year for its TT platform at the FOW International Awards 2026.

The awards, presented at a dinner ceremony in London last night, also honored Keith Todd, who served as CEO of TT from December 2021 to March 2025, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The FOW International Awards celebrate excellence, innovation and leadership across the global derivatives industry, spotlighting firms and individuals whose achievements are "redefining the future of derivatives." Award winners were chosen by an independent panel of experts from throughout the industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award was selected by the editorial team of Futures & Options World (FOW).

Comments from the judges included: "TT have been the gold standard for more than 20 years, and continue to innovate, both with new exchange offerings to the main trading functionality and the host of new functions coming online since the 7RIDGE deal."

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "We've worked diligently over the past four years to ensure we built on the capabilities of our leading derivatives platform to meet the growing multi-asset needs of our clients across the trade life cycle. It's gratifying to earn the global recognition of Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year in such short order. We are also delighted that FOW has recognized the extraordinary contributions of Keith Todd, who put into place our multi-asset strategy when he assumed the CEO role in late 2021. Congratulations to Keith on this well-deserved honor."

FOW comments about Todd referenced his "great contributions" to the industry through his various leadership roles, his "impressive CV" and the "impactful change" he has made at various organizations and across the wider industry."

TT's multi-asset platform, handling more than 3 billion transactions in 2025, offers trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies, augmented by business lines that provide solutions for data and analytics, quantitative trading, compliance and trade surveillance, clearing and post trade allocation, infrastructure services and derivatives margin analytics. The expansion of the platform to deliver multi-asset functionality enables clients to leverage sophisticated order and execution management tools for high-, low- and no-touch workflows across their global trading operations in each of the asset classes.

TT earned more than 20 awards and honors in 2025, including for its EMS and OMS, algorithmic trading solution, trade surveillance solution and transaction cost analysis (TCA) offering.

About Trading Technologies

