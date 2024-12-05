ACR Poker Celebrates iOS App Release With Exclusive Mobile-Only Poker Tournaments

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica , Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of its iOS mobile app, ACR Poker is inviting players to explore the convenience of its mobile platform with exclusive Mobile-Only Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs). For a limited-time from December 8th to 22nd, poker players can hit the tables and compete in exciting tournaments with big guaranteed prize pools right from their mobile devices.

Get ready to hit the tables anytime with our Mobile-Only Multi-Table Tournaments this December!

"ACR Poker's mobile app is designed to make poker more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, anytime, anywhere," stated ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Our Mobile-Only MTTs make it even easier for players to experience the excitement of poker on the go and win big prizes during the holiday season."

Players can enjoy two weeks of action-packed Multi-Flight Mobile-Only MTTs, with two buy-in levels to choose from, including a $22 buy-in with $50K GTD and a $5.50 buy-in with $10K GTD. The first Day 1 Flight kicks off on Sunday, December 8th at 6:05am ET, with the last Day 1 Flight on Sunday, December 22nd at 12:05pm ET, culminating in Day 2 action that same day at 4:05pm ET.

Players can also maximize their chances with unlimited Day 1 entries to increase their stack. While registration and re-entries are mobile-only, players can enjoy the flexibility of competing in Day 2 from the desktop client.

For fans of fast-paced tournaments, ACR Poker is also hosting Daily Hyper Mobile-Only MTTs during the two-week celebration. There are guaranteed prize pools ranging from $400-$500 for a $22 buy-in and $100-$125 GTD for a $5.50 buy-in. These quick tournaments run every two hours from 12:05am ET to 6:05pm ET and hourly from 6:05pm ET to 11:05pm ET, with 45-minute late registration, offering mobile players plenty of opportunities to jump into the action on their schedule.

With easy navigation, seamless gameplay, and the ability to deposit and withdraw securely, the ACR Poker mobile app provides Android and iOS users with a diverse gaming experience, no matter where they are, offering everything from poker tournaments including MTTs, Sit & Go's, and Jackpot Poker to sports betting and popular casino games such as slots, table games, and live dealer.

ACR Poker's mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android .

For further information on ACR Poker's Mobile-Only MTTs, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

