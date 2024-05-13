ACR Poker Debuts its Fantasy Poker League for Vegas’ Hottest Summer Series

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poker players who want to cash-in on Vegas' biggest summer series without playing a hand are heading to ACR Poker. The popular online poker site is debuting its Fantasy Poker League: Vegas.

"Everyone loves Fantasy Sports and now we're capturing the same excitement for all the hot poker action in Vegas this summer," stated ACR Pro, Chris Moneymaker. "This is truly the ultimate Fantasy Poker showdown, and you won't want to miss it."

From May 15th to 28th, the Fantasy Poker League: Vegas offers players worldwide the opportunity to draft their dream poker team for a chance to win cash prizes. Participants choose up to eight poker pros with an allotted budget amount. Points are then earned as the pros compete in live poker events in Sin City's hottest summer series.

As the series unfolds, players can track their team's progress on the daily leaderboard to determine how their selected teams are performing against the competition.

There are three fantasy leagues to choose from, and they cost $20, $100, or $500, with no added fees from ACR Poker. And there's no limit on the number of teams that a person can create.

Moneymaker also added that participants can conveniently choose their team(s) from the Rewards Section of the ACR Poker client.

For more info on the Fantasy Poker League: Vegas, visit the promo page at ACRPoker.eu.

