ACR Poker and Its Players Raise $20,000 for the United Breast Cancer Foundation

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ACR Poker hosted its third annual online charity tournament on Wednesday, October 16th, raising $20,000 total for the United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF) with the support of its poker community.

This year's $15,000 guaranteed event ($55 buy-in) saw 299 entrants come together for a great cause, resulting in a total prize pool of $14,950. In addition, ACR Poker ran a $5,000 guaranteed tournament with a $16.50 buy-in, attracting 339 entrants and finishing with a total prize pool of $5,085.

Renowned ACR Pros Katie Lindsay and Ebony Kenney, together with ACR Team Online member Svitlana 'Svetarik' Dryha hosted the charity tournament. They streamed the action live, sharing gameplay and insights into their experiences. During the stream, 30 viewers also won a $66 ticket to ACR Poker's $1 Million GTD Venom Warmup. The full stream can be rewatched here.

"I'm so excited to once again raise money for such an incredible foundation. UBCF provides so much support and healing opportunities for people battling against cancer and I'm so grateful to everyone for being part of raising money for such an important cause," said ACR Pro Katie Lindsay.

"We are so thankful to ACR Poker and its players for their generous donation, which will help support individuals and families affected by breast cancer. These funds will benefit our most sought-after program, the Individual Grant Program, providing customized support and assisting with a wide range of expenses, from medical bills and procedures to housing bills and insurance coverage," shared Stephanie Mastroianni, UBCF Executive Director.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. UBCF encourages women and men to know their bodies and learn the self-breast exam to help recognize any changes. Those in need of assistance can get support through UBCF patient and family programs. To learn more, visit ubcf.org.

For more information on ACR Poker's charity tournament, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

About UBCF

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, and wellness. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and real estate donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. UBCF.org

