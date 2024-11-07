ACR Poker Launches into Winter Season Early with Its Winter Online Super Series, Featuring $20 Million In Guarantees

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker announces the return of its Winter Online Super Series (WOSS) from November 10th-25th with $20 million in guaranteed prize pools and a special $35,000 Leaderboard Competition.

Designed to cater to all skill levels, the WOSS will feature over 230 events across a wide variety of games including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Turbo, Hyper-Turbo, Mega Stacks, and Progressive Knockouts.

Additional Mystery Bounty Multi-flight Events: Day 1 Flights from Friday, November 1st to Sunday, November 24th. Day 2 also on Sunday, November 24th.

"Our 2024 Winter Online Super Series will mark the final major series of what has been a great year for ACR," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "With a range of buy-ins and formats, there's an event for every player to enjoy, and a huge $20 million in guaranteed prizes on the line. We hope to see you at the tables."

Key highlights of the series include two Main Events: one with a $1.5 million guarantee and a $1,050 buy-in, and another with a $750,000 guarantee and a $215 buy-in. Day 1 options for both events will take place on Sunday, November 17th and 24th, with Day 2 action set for Monday, November 25th. What's more, there will be three big Mystery Bounty multi-flight events offering $500,000, $250,000, and $75,000 in guaranteed prizes.

Adding to the excitement, players can also climb the WOSS Leaderboard to win a share of $35,000 in cash and tournament tickets by simply participating in series events.

Moneymaker also noted that players looking to secure a seat for the Main Events and other WOSS tourneys for less can take advantage of satellites running throughout the series. Players can check the ACR Poker client for regular satellite schedules.

Alongside the WOSS this month, ACR Poker is also offering players a chance to boost their bankroll with their Blitz Bonus Boost promotion starting November 13th. Players who deposit $25 or more using promo code BLITZ will receive a 50% bonus up to $500.

WOSS Highlights:

$20 Million in guaranteed prize pools

Special $35,000 Leaderboard

Leaderboard Small, medium and large buy-ins

$1.5 Million and $750,000 guaranteed Main Events

and guaranteed Main Events Three Mystery Bounty multi-flight tourneys

For full details on the $20 Million guaranteed Winter Online Super Series, read the ACR Poker blog or visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

