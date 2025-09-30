ACR Poker to Award 72 WSOP Paradise Packages for Record-Breaking $60 Million Guaranteed Super Main Event

Over $2 million in prize packages to the biggest guaranteed live poker tournament in history up for grabs, starting Sunday, October 5th

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is giving players a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win their seat to the biggest guaranteed live poker tournament ever—the Super Main Event of WSOP Paradise 2025 . It takes place this December in the Bahamas and features a staggering $60 million guaranteed prize pool.

This October and November, the popular online poker site is making it possible to qualify for this historic event for a fraction of the cost, or even free.

Win Your Way to Paradise! ACR Poker is awarding 72 packages to the record-breaking $60M GTD WSOP Paradise Super Main Event.

"Back in 2003, when I took a chance on an $86 satellite, I never imagined it would turn into a world title," said former WSOP Main Event Champ and current ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker, "ACR Poker is giving everyday players that same chance to turn a small buy-in into a dream trip to paradise, and maybe even make history in poker's biggest guaranteed live tournament. Opportunities like this don't come around often, so don't miss your shot."

Players will have multiple opportunities to win one of 72 prize packages, worth $30,000 each. Each all-inclusive package includes the $26,000 buy-in for the WSOP Paradise Super Main Event, a 9-night stay at the luxurious 5-star Atlantis Paradise Island Resort (December 9th-18th), complimentary buffet, VIP players' lounge access, and more.

From October 12th to November 30th, Mega Satellites ($1,050 buy-in) run every Sunday at 2:05pm ET, each guaranteeing nine packages worth $270,000 total. Players can enter the $95 buy-in Beast Satellite, taking place every Sunday from October 5th to November 23rd at 5:05pm ET, with 75 $1,050 Mega Satellite tickets available each week.

Beginning Monday, October 6th, Super Satellites will provide even more ways to qualify every week from just $0. Five $109 buy-in Direct Satellites and five $10.50 Super Satellites each guarantee up to three seats in the $1,050 Mega and $109 Direct Satellites, respectively. Plus, five freerolls will each guarantee six seats into the $10.50 Super Satellites. Players can also join Survivor Flip Step Satellites, starting at $18.25.

Sunday's action also heats up with dedicated pathways to the Beast Satellites. These include $11 buy-in Beast Super Satellites at 1:05pm ET, guaranteeing 30 tickets, and Beast Freerolls at 12:20pm ET, with 50 guaranteed $11 Beast Super Satellite seats.

For more details on the WSOP Paradise 2025 and the Super Main Event, visit ACRPoker.eu .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

