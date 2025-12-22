ACR Poker's Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms Return in January With $10 Million in Guaranteed Prize Pools

Start 2026 with hundreds of seats up for grabs in packed Venom Fever satellite schedule from just $0

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker is kicking off the new year with a bang as its flagship Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments make their return. From Sunday, January 18th to Tuesday, February 3rd, players can dive into the $8 Million GTD NLH and $2 Million GTD PLO running side by side for some of the biggest online poker action of the year.

The $2,650 buy-in Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are back, with massive guarantees and surprise bounties that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After the success of August's thrilling edition, the $2,650 buy-in Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are back, with massive guarantees and surprise bounties that can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the $8 Million GTD NLH, a single knockout could earn a player the top bounty prize of $500,000, while the $2 Million PLO, tying ACR Poker's biggest Omaha event ever, offers a $200,000 top bounty. In both events, every knockout starting on Day 2 guarantees at least $5,000.

With five Day 1 flights, players can enter multiple times and combine their stacks to hit Day 2 with some serious firepower. Everyone reaching Day 2 on Monday, February 2nd at 1:05pm ET is already in the money, and the Final Table showdown for the coveted Venom titles unfolds on Tuesday, February 3rd at 4:05pm ET.

Beginning January 12th, players of all bankrolls can qualify through a packed Venom Fever satellite schedule, offering hundreds of guaranteed seats at low cost or even for free through Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, Beast Satellites, and Venom Madness Satellites.

"2026 will have an epic start with two massive Venom events, offering players double the fun and double the chances to win big," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "Loaded with huge guarantees, mystery bounties, and satellites that let anyone join the action, this is your shot at poker glory!"

The latest Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms saw huge fields and epic wins, with both events exceeding their guarantee. The NLH drew 3,392 entries for an $8,480,000 prize pool, paying over $700,000 to the winner, while the PLO attracted 830 entrants and generated $2,075,000, with the champion earning more than $350,000.

For players looking for extra action over the holidays, ACR Poker's Player Appreciation Month offers $500,000 in giveaways, including supersized weekly rake races and free tournament ticket drops throughout December, alongside the $2.5 million GTD Mini Online Super Series.

