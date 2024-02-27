ACRES UNVEILS TOOL TO IDENTIFY PLAYER SPEND THRESHOLD

NEW INDUSTRY METRIC CAN MAXIMIZE MARKETING EFFICIENCY AND DETECT PROBLEM GAMBLING

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres") a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today announced the release of a new customer rating system – Player Budget – that identifies each player's individual budget and spend habits. Player Budget's understanding of these habits enables casino operators to dramatically improve their direct marketing strategies by prioritizing players with deeper pockets and higher profit potential, while also offering new real-time protections for problem gamblers.

Noah Acres said, "Casinos in the United States spend over $25 billion each year to market to slot players, and until now have only been able to approximate player value using flawed 'Theoretical' ratings systems. Our Player Budget ratings system sets a new standard by identifying precisely how much each player is willing to spend, then recommending to the operator a strategic course of action to maximize the value of every player relationship."

Player Budget works in connection with Acres' proprietary Foundation™ hardware which provides casino operators with granular real-time performance data from every slot machine in the casino. After identifying the player's largest in-session loss, Player Budget assigns a personal spend threshold to each player, allowing casino marketers to customize incentive offers to each player based on their precise profit potential. Player Budget can also be used to issue Problem Gambling alerts for players who show signs of unhealthy or compulsive behavior, such as sudden and dramatic increases in spend limits or session duration.

"Casinos waste untold billions each year through inefficient marketing offers, simply because they can't accurately identify a player's value," added Noah Acres. "We're proud to introduce yet another innovative solution that will help deliver new players and new profits for our operator customers."

About Acres

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert. Acres' Foundation™ platform empowers casinos to modernize the casino player experience through granular, real-time slot data with cashless and bonusing capability to every slot machine. Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit https://acresmanufacturing.com/player-budget/

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing