ACRES UNVEILS TOOL TO IDENTIFY PLAYER SPEND THRESHOLD

News provided by

Acres Manufacturing

27 Feb, 2024, 12:09 ET

NEW INDUSTRY METRIC CAN MAXIMIZE MARKETING EFFICIENCY AND DETECT PROBLEM GAMBLING

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres") a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today announced the release of a new customer rating system – Player Budget – that identifies each player's individual budget and spend habits. Player Budget's understanding of these habits enables casino operators to dramatically improve their direct marketing strategies by prioritizing players with deeper pockets and higher profit potential, while also offering new real-time protections for problem gamblers.

Noah Acres said, "Casinos in the United States spend over $25 billion each year to market to slot players, and until now have only been able to approximate player value using flawed 'Theoretical' ratings systems. Our Player Budget ratings system sets a new standard by identifying precisely how much each player is willing to spend, then recommending to the operator a strategic course of action to maximize the value of every player relationship."

Player Budget works in connection with Acres' proprietary Foundation hardware which provides casino operators with granular real-time performance data from every slot machine in the casino. After identifying the player's largest in-session loss, Player Budget assigns a personal spend threshold to each player, allowing casino marketers to customize incentive offers to each player based on their precise profit potential. Player Budget can also be used to issue Problem Gambling alerts for players who show signs of unhealthy or compulsive behavior, such as sudden and dramatic increases in spend limits or session duration.

"Casinos waste untold billions each year through inefficient marketing offers, simply because they can't accurately identify a player's value," added Noah Acres. "We're proud to introduce yet another innovative solution that will help deliver new players and new profits for our operator customers."

About Acres
Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert.  Acres' Foundation™ platform empowers casinos to modernize the casino player experience through granular, real-time slot data with cashless and bonusing capability to every slot machine.  Acres was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit https://acresmanufacturing.com/player-budget/

SOURCE Acres Manufacturing

Also from this source

ACRES TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT PLAYER ENROLLMENT AND COST SAVINGS BENEFITS DRIVEN BY FOUNDATION™ HQ CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

ACRES TO DEMONSTRATE SIGNIFICANT PLAYER ENROLLMENT AND COST SAVINGS BENEFITS DRIVEN BY FOUNDATION™ HQ CASINO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AT GLOBAL GAMING EXPO 2023

Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, will highlight the Company's Foundation HQ Casino...

ACRES STUDY REVEALS FREE SLOT PLAY COSTS CASINOS $37 BILLION IN ANNUAL LOST PROFITS

Acres Manufacturing Company ("Acres" or 'the Company"), a leading casino loyalty and technology developer, today released a new position paper as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.