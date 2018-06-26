Acrylic Elastomers Market Worth 983.9 Million USD by 2022

The report "Acrylic Elastomers Market by Type (Acrylic Co-monomer Elastomer/ACM & Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers/AEM), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Industrial), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Acrylic Elastomers Market is projected to grow from USD 648.2 million in 2017 to USD 983.9 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the Acrylic Elastomers Market can be attributed to the rising demand for automobiles across the globe. Acrylic elastomers are used in the development of industrial seals, gaskets, and molded goods.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 72 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 108 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Acrylic Elastomers Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acrylic-elastomer-market-158856810.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The automotive end-use industry segment is projected to lead the Acrylic Elastomers Market during the forecast period.

The automotive end-use industry segment accounted for the largest share of the Acrylic Elastomers Market in 2017. The growth of the automotive end-use industry segment can be attributed to the increasing use of acrylic elastomers to manufacture under-the-hood automotive rubber components, such as O-rings, seals, gaskets, and hoses. Acrylic elastomers are increasingly used in the automotive industry due to its affordable cost and excellent heat and oil resistance properties.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=158856810

The ACM is the largest and the fastest-growing type segment of the Acrylic Elastomers Market.

The ACM type segment of the Acrylic Elastomers Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of the ACM segment can be attributed to its low-cost as compared to AEM and its high demand in the Asia Pacific region.

APAC is the fastest-growing regional segment of the Acrylic Elastomers Market.

The APAC region is the fastest-growing market for acrylic elastomers. The growth of the APAC Acrylic Elastomers Market can be attributed to the increased production of automobiles in countries, such as India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, the increasing use of acrylic elastomers to manufacture under-the-hood automotive components is expected to drive the growth of the APAC Acrylic Elastomers Market during the forecast period.

Most active players in the Acrylic Elastomers Market:

BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Zeon Corporation (Japan), NOK Corporation (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), DER-GOM (Italy), Chengdu Dowhon Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Denka Company Ltd. (Japan), and Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan) are leading players operating in the Acrylic Elastomers Market.

This research report categorizes the Acrylic Elastomers Market based on type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the Acrylic Elastomers Market has been segmented into ACM and AEM. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into automotive, construction, industrial, and others. Based on region, the Acrylic Elastomers Market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW.

Know more about Acrylic Elastomers Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acrylic-elastomer-market-158856810.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets