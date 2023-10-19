Acrylic Resin Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, llnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd., Arkema Group, and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

News provided by

Infiniti Research, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 22:35 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrylic resin market size is expected to grow by USD 5.48 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.  We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrylic resin market including Allnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHANSIEH ENTERPRISES CO. LTD, Chevell Performance Material Group, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Formula Chemicals Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027

Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Allnex GMBH: The company offers acrylic resins such as Solventborne Acrylics under its trade names SETALUX and MACRYNAL, which deliver tough, durable polyurethane topcoats and clearcoats for a tremendous variety of industrial and automotive applications.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

  • The market share growth of the paint and coatings segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of acrylic resins for painting and coatings applications.  Acrylic resin is a type of polymer that contains acrylic monomers. These monomers usually exist in solvents (solvents) or solvents (solid solvents). One of the most widely used resins in latex paint is acrylic resin. 

Geography 

  • APAC accounts for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the leading consumers of acrylic paints in APAC include  China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. China is one of the significant contributors to the growth of the market as it is one of the largest automotive producers in the world and one of the biggest manufacturers of paints and coatings for various industries, it is well placed to meet these demands including aerospace, architecture, automobile, and construction. 
    Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The functional textile finishing agents market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 822.96 million

The piperylene market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 445.64 million

Acrylic Resin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHANSIEH ENTERPRISES CO. LTD, Chevell Performance Material Group, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Formula Chemicals Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Also from this source

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market to grow by USD 141.37 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increase in demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences - Technavio

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market to grow by USD 141.37 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increase in demand for advanced gaming and VR experiences - Technavio

The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly...
Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

Biopolymers Market size to increase by USD 14.93 billion between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for PHA-based biodegradable plastics drives market growth - Technavio

The Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.93 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% between 2022 to 2027. The increasing demand...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.