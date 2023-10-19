Acrylic Resin Market size to grow by USD 5.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, llnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd., Arkema Group, and MORE to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrylic resin market size is expected to grow by USD 5.48 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrylic resin market including Allnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHANSIEH ENTERPRISES CO. LTD, Chevell Performance Material Group, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Formula Chemicals Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027

Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Allnex GMBH: The company offers acrylic resins such as Solventborne Acrylics under its trade names SETALUX and MACRYNAL, which deliver tough, durable polyurethane topcoats and clearcoats for a tremendous variety of industrial and automotive applications.

Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth of the paint and coatings segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of acrylic resins for painting and coatings applications. Acrylic resin is a type of polymer that contains acrylic monomers. These monomers usually exist in solvents (solvents) or solvents (solid solvents). One of the most widely used resins in latex paint is acrylic resin.

Geography

APAC accounts for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the leading consumers of acrylic paints in APAC include China, India , Japan , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Vietnam . China is one of the significant contributors to the growth of the market as it is one of the largest automotive producers in the world and one of the biggest manufacturers of paints and coatings for various industries, it is well placed to meet these demands including aerospace, architecture, automobile, and construction.

Acrylic Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allnex GMBH, Anhui Elite Industrial Co. ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHANSIEH ENTERPRISES CO. LTD, Chevell Performance Material Group, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Formula Chemicals Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Resonac Holdings Corp., Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

