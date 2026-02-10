ACS and Siemens Deliver Integrated Motor Drive Solutions for Complex Aerospace and Industrial Applications

Expanded partnership delivers advanced thermal management and automation expertise to deliver turnkey, certification-ready systems for aerospace, automotive, and industrial manufacturers.

VERONA, Wis., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS today announced that it has formalized its status as a Siemens Solutions Partner – Drives Automation. This expanded partnership combines ACS' packaging, thermal management, and systems integration expertise with Siemens' drive technology to deliver fully integrated motor drive and automation solutions for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications.

The collaboration responds to the growing demand for flexible and energy-efficient systems while addressing the technical challenges of packaging both commercial drives for HVAC systems and high-performance industrial drives for complex load and motion control environments. ACS' capabilities include cabinet sizing, thermal management with forced-air and liquid-cooled enclosures, and safety-integrated automation solutions.

"Our partnership with Siemens allows us to deliver complete solutions that guarantee performance and compliance," says Matt Thiel, Director of Integration Engineering at ACS. "We combine their depth of technology resources with our application know-how to simplify complexity for our customers, whether that's meeting FAA certification requirements or optimizing facility energy efficiency."

As a systems integrator and turnkey solution provider, ACS manages the full project lifecycle, from early-stage design and equipment specification through installation and commissioning. The company integrates Siemens drives, motors, and safety programmable logic controllers (PLCs) into custom solutions, from multi-axis test systems to production automation. This single-source approach reduces project risk and shortens delivery timelines by ensuring all components work together seamlessly.

A recent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft project illustrates the value of the ACS-Siemens approach. ACS delivered a complete four-axis dynamometer system meeting stringent certification deadlines:

1,205 hp AC regenerative system with Siemens SINAMICS S120 drives and SIMOTICS motors

Flight-load simulation with precision required for FAA and EASA certification

Energy recovery design that returns power to the grid, reducing consumption during continuous high-power testing

Complete thermal and control coordination managed on an accelerated timeline

This project demonstrates how the ACS-Siemens partnership helps manufacturers meet critical certification and performance requirements while maintaining aggressive development schedules. These capabilities extend beyond specialized test stands to full production automation, facility systems integration, and energy-efficient industrial operations across the aerospace, automotive, HVAC, and industrial manufacturing markets.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

