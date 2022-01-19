ACS Laboratory Announces New THCOa Safety Bundle

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising the standard for cannabis and hemp testing, ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., has developed the THCOa Safety Bundle Test, a testing panel to test for THC-O Acetate (THCOa), acetic anhydride and other specific cannabinoids. With the THCOa Safety Bundle, ACS Laboratory, a DEA-licensed laboratory, now tests for a total of 22 cannabinoids, more than any other cannabis or hemp lab in the U.S.

ACS Laboratory Tests Potency of Derivatives ACS Laboratory Team

Following the excitement of Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC, THCOa has recently been gaining attention. An acetylated form of THC, THCOa does not naturally occur in hemp or cannabis plants. To create it, chemical reactants, as well as a catalyst, are needed (it can be produced from Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC).

"When creating our THCOa Safety Bundle, we not only took the time to create a method for THCOa, but also a method for the potential harmful chemical, acetic anhydride, that is used as a reactor – to ensure safety and purity for the consumer and for ACS Laboratory to continue to be a good corporate citizen," said Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory. "Although there is excitement surrounding this cannabinoid, safety is our main priority and we strongly encourage suppliers to test beyond potency to ensure safety."

An ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed accredited laboratory, ACS Laboratory offers the largest state-of-the-art testing facility in cannabis and hemp testing in the eastern U.S. It is on a mission to support cannabis companies in their pursuit to deliver clean, safe, and innovative products that promote positive progress in the industry. ACS Laboratory is always ahead of the development curve, continually enhancing its testing methodologies and developing new tests for harmful toxins and therapeutic terpenes, and minor cannabinoids.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020 and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

For an inside look behind the scenes, check out this video. Read our blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com, or call (561) 510-8396.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE ACS Laboratory