ACS Laboratory Launches the Most Comprehensive National Hemp Compliance Testing Panel and Certificate of Analysis

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising the standard for cannabis and hemp testing, ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., is pleased to announce the National Hemp Testing Panel – the most comprehensive national hemp testing panel in the industry.

ACS Laboratory Testing for National Hemp Compliance ACS Laboratory Scientific Team

One year after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued its final rules on hemp, various states enacted their own regulatory programs. For example, states such as Florida, New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Utah created specific testing rules that hemp growers and brands must follow, some more comprehensive than the USDA's mandates.

The diverse regulations mean multi-state hemp operators need reliable support to remain compliant. Hemp supply chain companies need qualified third-party laboratories that meticulously follow nuanced laws to ensure their products are permissible across the country. End-users also deserve the safest, highest quality products–regardless of where they reside.

Although ACS Laboratory foresees federal legalization for cannabis in the future, it may be years before national laboratory standards are created. The National Hemp Testing Panel is ACS Laboratory's solution to meet all the state standards for nationally sold hemp products.

Led by their Principal Scientist Laboratory Director, Dr. Aixia Sun, D.H.Sc., M.Sc., B.Sc., MT (AAB), ACS Laboratory conducted intense due diligence for several months. The laboratory researched the fine print of every state's rules for hemp sampling, THC potency, cannabinoid content, residual solvents, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and microbiology. With that research, they created elaborate matrices to compare each mandate.

Using the data collected, ACS Laboratory extracted the strictest requirements per category to create the National Hemp Testing Panel and corresponding Certificate of Analysis. With the National Hemp Testing Panel, ACS Laboratory tests for 18 cannabinoids, 105 pesticides, 24 heavy metals, 55 potential residual solvents, 17 different microorganisms, and every required mycotoxin to detect parts per billion, as well as for moisture content, water activity and terpenes (upon request).

After reviewing the maximum allowable limits for various contaminants in different states, ACS Laboratory realized they needed to develop new testing methods to align. Specifically, they invested in highly sensitive instrumentations that could quantify the lowest action limits.

"We developed the National Hemp Testing Panel because comprehensive testing is key to the industry's future. Compliance is critical to reducing liability risks and expanding market opportunities, and unfortunately, most laboratories do not offer comprehensive testing," said Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory. "By submitting samples for national panel testing, hemp growers, manufacturers, and processors can confidently sell products anywhere in the country."

Brown continued, "The national panel means direct-to-consumer brands can ensure its customers that they're producing clean, safe and high-quality goods, which have passed the most stringent requirements nationwide. While we believe a lesser national panel should be more ubiquitous, the ACS Laboratory National Hemp Testing Panel meets all the state standards for nationally sold hemp products."

An ISO 17025 compliant, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed laboratory, ACS Laboratory offers the largest state-of-the-art testing facility in cannabis and hemp testing in the eastern U.S. It is on a mission to support cannabis and hemp companies in their pursuit to deliver clean, safe, and innovative products that promote positive progress in the industry. ACS Laboratory is always ahead of the development curve, continually enhancing its testing methodologies and developing new tests for harmful toxins, therapeutic terpenes, and minor cannabinoids.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 compliant, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for national hemp testing, ACS Laboratory is also approved by the states that have launched their own programs following the guidelines of that state's governing body overseeing hemp. These states include Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. ACS Laboratory is deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS Laboratory is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

For an inside look behind the scenes, check out this video . Read our blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com , or call (561) 510-8396.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE ACS Laboratory