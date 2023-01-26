ACS Laboratory Receives a Total of 82 Emerald Badges for Exemplary Hemp and Cannabis Test Results, More Than Any Laboratory in the USA

Recently Awarded 21 Emerald Test Proficiency Badges for 2022, ACS has Reaffirmed its Position as the Most Trusted Third-party Hemp and Cannabis Testing Provider

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the Eastern half of the U.S., was just awarded 21 Emerald Test Badges for accurate and reliable results. This accomplishment marks ACS Laboratory's fourth consecutive year as the Emerald Scientific Inter-Laboratory Comparison proficiency test's leading badge recipient.

Recently awarded 21 Emerald Test Proficiency Badges for 2022, ACS Laboratory has reaffirmed its position as the most trusted third-party hemp and cannabis testing provider. ACS Laboratory Team

"ACS Laboratory now holds 82 total proficiency testing badges, more than any laboratory in the USA. Our stellar performances illustrate our unwavering commitment to accountability and precision across leading hemp and cannabis products," said Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory.

Emerald Scientific's Emerald Test compares laboratories' testing abilities by sending each facility the same samples to test and comparing their results against each other and the ISO 13528:2017 industry standard. Laboratories whose results fall within the accepted range receive proficiency awards.

This fall, ACS Laboratory received badges for potency testing. Additionally, ACS Laboratory passed several tests for accurately detecting harmful contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria, yeast, mold, and mycotoxins in oils, chocolates, and flower.

Every year, ACS Laboratory enrolls in Emerald Scientific's inter-laboratory comparison test to ensure it ranks among the nation's top third-party laboratories driving this industry forward. ACS Laboratory's latest 21-badge achievement proves it continues to raise the bar on quality standards, guaranteeing consumers receive safe, clean, and accurately labeled products.

ACS Laboratory currently analyzes 23 major, minor and novel cannabinoids, including HHC, THCO, and THCP. It also provides more than 30 safety, quality, and R&D tests across hemp and cannabis. ACS Laboratory is one of the only laboratories nationwide to offer HHC and THCO-specific safety bundles, scanning for residual acids and metals that could remain in these products post-production.

To support its multi-state hemp clients, ACS Laboratory recently launched a National Hemp Panel. ACS Laboratory's chemists built the Panel to meet every state testing requirement, ensuring nationwide brands can legally and safely sell high-quality products across the country.

"We look forward to another successful year for our team and clients, providing safe, cutting-edge products to consumers and patients," said Brown.

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 82 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025:2017 accredited, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory" and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. ACS Laboratory operates a 20,000 sq. ft. laboratory and has increased its reach to 50 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation. Please read our blog for up-to-date information on hemp and cannabis science and laboratory testing. For an inside look behind the scenes visit www.acslab.com

