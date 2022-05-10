ACT Announces $7 million Contract with Boeing

LANCASTER, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of innovative thermal solutions, announces today their collaboration with Boeing to update a sophisticated weapon system for the U.S Military and international partners. Boeing contracted ACT to manufacture a thermal solution for onboard guidance technology used on the Harpoon and SLAM-ER cruise missile systems. Thermal management is a critical enabling technology as these systems become more capable and precise. This contract represents a multi-year production phase which was executed after reaching major milestones on the preceding engineering development phase. Boeing and ACT worked closely throughout design maturation to optimize the solution for performance, mass and space claim.

"ACT is excited for the opportunity to innovate as a key partner alongside Boeing in this unique thermal endeavor for their sophisticated cruise missile programs," said Seth Ryberg, Sales Engineer.