ACT Capital Advisors Expands to Miami: Juan Ortega to Lead New Office as Gateway for Cross-Border M&A Between North and Latin America

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a North American mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the opening of its new location in Miami, Florida.

Managing Director Juan Ortega will lead ACT's M&A services in the Miami area, bringing his expertise in deal execution and real-world operating experience to help sellers maximize value.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Juan has built, scaled, and successfully exited multiple businesses. As CEO of HCOA Fitness, he led a strategic turnaround that culminated in a profitable sale. He later acquired the Orangetheory Fitness area development rights for Missouri and scaled the multi-unit franchise business to another successful exit.

Earlier in his career, he worked at a multi-billion-dollar family office, where he sourced and executed acquisitions across diverse industries. Mr. Ortega's sector expertise spans aviation services, industrials, and multi-unit consumer services.

The Miami location will leverage the marketing and financial expertise provided by ACT staff at the company's Seattle headquarters, while capitalizing on Juan's roots as a Miami native fluent in both Spanish and English. This strategic positioning establishes the new office as ACT's gateway to Latin America, facilitating cross-border M&A transactions between North and Latin America and enabling connections between sellers and buyers across these regions to maximize value in emerging markets.

"We're excited to welcome Juan to the ACT Capital Advisors team," said ACT Capital Advisors Chairman & CEO Robert Hild. His experience as a founder and operator gives him real insight into the challenges our clients face and the dedication required to build and sell a successful business. His cross-border transaction experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead our entry into Latin America."

