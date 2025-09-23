ACT Capital Advisors Represents B&W Energy Services in the Sale of BW Kazakhstan Holdings, LLC to an Individual Investor

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, B&W Energy Services ("B&W"), has completed the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, BW Kazakhstan Holdings, LLC ("BWKZ"), to an individual investor.

B&W Energy Services, headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, is a global leader in engineering consulting and industrial services with a core focus on pre-commissioning services. The company provides customized, high-performance solutions to a diverse client base across various industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, semiconductor fabrication, and data centers.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team was led by Victor Koosh, Managing Director, along with Ronald E. Huff, Managing Director in the Energy Sector, who worked closely with B&W's leadership throughout the transaction process to ensure a successful outcome.

"This transaction marks an important milestone for B&W as it sharpens its strategic focus," said Jason Brupbacher, Founder & CEO of B&W. "We are grateful for the support the ACT team provided to deliver a solution that benefits both buyer and seller."

About B&W Energy Services

B&W Energy Services specializes in engineering consulting and pre-commissioning services. With a global footprint and a commitment to safety, efficiency, and environmental performance, B&W delivers innovative solutions that support major industrial projects worldwide.

Please visit https://bwenergyservices.com for more information.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

