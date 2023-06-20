ACT Capital Advisors Represents Advanced Government Services, Inc. in its Strategic Partnership with ATS Traffic, Ltd.

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Advanced Government Services, Inc. ("AGS") has partnered with ATS Traffic, Ltd. ("ATS Traffic").

AGS is an award-winning traffic control company based in Tacoma, Washington that has delivered traffic control and road safety services in Washington and Oregon since 2003. ATS Traffic is Canada's leading traffic safety provider. This transaction marks ATS Traffic's first-ever move into the United States, marking a significant milestone in its history. Their long-standing ambition to expand south of the Canadian border, particularly in the Pacific Northwest, has finally become a reality.

The partnership between these two industry leaders will introduce new customized offerings, enhanced service delivery capabilities, and streamlined customer engagement for AGS's customers in the region.

Arti O'Brien, President of AGS commented: "We're eager to grow together and forge a reciprocal relationship that will ultimately create exponential growth and deliver a new standard of road safety solutions to the region." Arti will continue to lead as the President for AGS in the Pacific Northwest.

Matthew Latimer, Managing Director of ACT Capital, lauded the deal: "We are pleased to have been a trusted advisor to AGS throughout this transaction. The partnership of AGS and ATS Traffic combines two best-in-class in traffic control service and technology companies to deliver on customer needs throughout a growing and competitive traffic control and road safety industry."

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team consisted of Managing Director Matthew Latimer and Associate Jack Welch.

About Advanced Government Services, Inc.

Based in Tacoma, Washington, Advanced Government Services has delivered traffic control and road safety services since 2003. We come to work every day with one goal: "To get people through our work zones safely and efficiently. We're committed to Working Hard at Playing It Safe.TM" For more information, visit www.advancedgovernmentservices.com.

About ATS Traffic

Since 1966, ATS Traffic has helped organizations and communities keep workers, motorists, and pedestrians safe on our roads. With 9 locations across Canada and over 15,000 products in its inventory, ATS Traffic designs and implements customized safety solutions for traffic control, On-Street Services, and work zones for specific industries and project scopes. As a 3M™ Authorized Fabricator and Certified Digital Fabricator, ATS Traffic is Canada's leading sign and barricade manufacturer as well as an award-winning provider of installation services, consulting, procurement and logistics, asset management, ITS solution architecture, and drafting and design services. For more information, visit www.atstraffic.ca.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.0 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com .

