ACT Capital Advisors Represents Pacific Building Systems in its Partnership with Roots Equity Group

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Pacific Building Systems ("PBS"), was acquired by Roots Equity Group.

In business for over 60 years, PBS is a manufacturer of metal and steel structures for the industrial, agricultural, aviation, government, and community sectors. Roots Equity Group and its investment partners comprise a family office focused on long-term investments in manufacturing, industrials and consumer verticals.

The ownership team at PBS was seeking a growth partner following the company's successful implementation of new best practices and strong growth over the past three years. Management was interested in bringing in a partner to support the continued growth of the PBS brand.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Director Trevor Hill, and Vice President Ivan Trindev.

Trevor Hill, Managing Director at ACT Capital stated, "It was truly a pleasure to work with PBS and its ownership team, Sandy, Nick and Kai. PBS has experienced tremendous growth and built a unique brand in its category, and it was critical to find a partner that could carry on that momentum. Roots proved to be that partner."

About Pacific Building Systems

Pacific Building Systems, a fourth-generation, family-owned steel building manufacturer based in Woodburn, Oregon since 1962, has evolved from a small local operation to an industry leader. With over 10,000 custom metal structures serving various industries across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Canada, their exceptional quality and customer service have fueled their remarkable growth. For more information, visit https://www.pbsbuildings.com/.

About Roots Equity Group

Roots Equity Group and its investment partners comprise a family office based in Los Angeles, California. Roots Equity Group's acquisition targets include companies in the manufacturing, industrials, and consumer goods sectors. For more information, visit https://www.rootsequitygroup.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 38-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

