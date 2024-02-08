ACT Capital Advisors Represents Pacific Building Systems in its Partnership with Roots Equity Group

News provided by

ACT Capital Advisors

08 Feb, 2024, 10:34 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Pacific Building Systems ("PBS"), was acquired by Roots Equity Group.

In business for over 60 years, PBS is a manufacturer of metal and steel structures for the industrial, agricultural, aviation, government, and community sectors. Roots Equity Group and its investment partners comprise a family office focused on long-term investments in manufacturing, industrials and consumer verticals.

The ownership team at PBS was seeking a growth partner following the company's successful implementation of new best practices and strong growth over the past three years. Management was interested in bringing in a partner to support the continued growth of the PBS brand.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Director Trevor Hill, and Vice President Ivan Trindev.

Trevor Hill, Managing Director at ACT Capital stated, "It was truly a pleasure to work with PBS and its ownership team, Sandy, Nick and Kai. PBS has experienced tremendous growth and built a unique brand in its category, and it was critical to find a partner that could carry on that momentum. Roots proved to be that partner."

About Pacific Building Systems
Pacific Building Systems, a fourth-generation, family-owned steel building manufacturer based in Woodburn, Oregon since 1962, has evolved from a small local operation to an industry leader. With over 10,000 custom metal structures serving various industries across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Canada, their exceptional quality and customer service have fueled their remarkable growth. For more information, visit https://www.pbsbuildings.com/.

About Roots Equity Group 
Roots Equity Group and its investment partners comprise a family office based in Los Angeles, California. Roots Equity Group's acquisition targets include companies in the manufacturing, industrials, and consumer goods sectors. For more information, visit https://www.rootsequitygroup.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors 
ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 38-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors

Also from this source

ACT Capital Advisors Represents Geotech Drilling Services in its Sale to ConeTec Group

ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Geotech Drilling Services Ltd. ("Geotech"), was acquired by ConeTec Group ("ConeTec"), a ...

ACT Capital Advisors Represents Griffo Distillery in its Sale to MGD Acquisition, LLC

ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Griffo Distillery, ("Griffo"), was acquired by ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.