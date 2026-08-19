ACT Capital Advisors Represents Advanced Marketing Group, LLC on Its Acquisition by StoneX Commodity Solutions, LLC

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a premier investment bank serving founder-led and privately held companies, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of its client, Advanced Marketing Group, LLC ("AMG"), by StoneX Commodity Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX":NASDAQ: SNEX).

ACT Capital Advisors Managing Directors Stephen Spencer and Ron Huff, along with Associate Zack Hsieh, served as advisors to AMG on the transaction.

Executive Perspectives

"Advanced Marketing Group has established an extraordinary benchmark for quality and supply chain excellence in the agricultural ingredient sector," said Stephen Spencer. "We are proud to have facilitated this transaction. StoneX's immense global footprint is the perfect catalyst to elevate AMG's proven business model to a global audience."

About Advanced Marketing Group, LLC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, AMG trades animal feed, pet food ingredients, and blends organic fertilizers. AMG primarily serves pet-food manufacturers, dairy and poultry producers, feed mills, feedlots, and fertilizer brands. AMG has roughly 20 trading and operations professionals based in four U.S. states (Oregon, Kansas, Texas, and Virginia) and in Canada, supported by a network of trans-load and storage locations. More information is available at www.advancedmarketinggroupllc.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that provides execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across multiple asset classes. The company helps clients navigate the global markets through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. More information is available at www.stonex.com.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier investment bank representing founder-led and privately held companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making success, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. Recognized by Axial as a Top 10 Investment Bank. For more information, visit www.actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors