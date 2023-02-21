ACT Capital Advisors Represents Buse Timber & Sales, Inc. in Sale to Lynx Equity Ltd.

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Buse Timber & Sales, Inc. ("Buse"), was acquired by Lynx Equity Ltd ("Lynx"). Windsor Capital provided the acquisition financing.

Buse is a high-production specialty timber-cutting sawmill in Everett, Washington and has been operating since 1946. The Company specializes in cutting high-grade timbers of all sizes and other high-end products like transmission cross-arms, industrial clears, and FOHC timbers.

The buyer, Lynx Equity, is a Canadian private equity firm that targets the acquisitions of small and medium-sized businesses. This acquisition will strengthen Lynx's presence in the wood remanufacturing market.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Directors John Norton, Chris Sheppard, and Senior Associate Madison Brown.

About Buse Timber & Sales, Inc.

Buse was founded by brothers Delmer and Norm Buse in 1946. The Company primarily serves the industrial sector, including lumber yards, railroad and bridge construction, remanufacturing companies, and treating plants. For more information, please visit https://www.busetimber.com/.

About Lynx Equity Limited

Based in Toronto, Lynx is a private equity firm that was founded in 2007. Lynx was established to provide liquidity for small businesses and an investment opportunity for individuals. For more information, please visit https://www.lynxequity.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

