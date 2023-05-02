ACT Capital Advisors Represents Capstone Medical in Sale to Reliable Medical

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Capstone Medical ("Capstone"), was acquired by Reliable Medical, a partner company of Seven Hills Capital.

The acquisition is a strategic move for Reliable Medical, which seeks to expand its portfolio and enter new markets. Capstone's expertise in medical device manufacturing and distribution makes it a valuable addition to the Reliable Medical family.

"This transaction allows Capstone to serve more patients due to Reliable Medical's broad base of managed care contracts, agreements, and relationships," said Curtis Buck, President of Capstone Medical. "We are excited to combine our industry-leading innovative technology with Reliable Medical's US footprint and reputation for stellar service in the coming years."

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Director Trevor Hill, Senior Associate Madison Brown, and Associate Connor Minnoch.

"This deal represents a significant milestone for both parties, and we are honored to have been a part of it," said Trevor Hill. "As investment bankers, our primary goal is to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives, and we are delighted to have accomplished that in this transaction. We look forward to continuing our work with Capstone Medical and Reliable Medical as they embark on this exciting new chapter."

About Capstone Medical

Capstone Medical is a leading complex rehab technology provider based in Lakewood, Washington. Capstone designs and customizes complex rehabilitation equipment for skilled nursing facility patients. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Capstone has become a trusted partner for medical professionals and skilled nursing facilities across the state of Washington.

About Reliable Medical

Reliable Medical is a partner company of Seven Hills Capital based in Nashville, TN. Reliable Medical is a leading provider of medical devices, equipment, and services to healthcare providers across the United States. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Reliable Medical has become a trusted partner for healthcare providers of all sizes and specialties.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com .

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors