ACT Capital Advisors Represents Griffo Distillery in its Sale to MGD Acquisition, LLC

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Griffo Distillery, ("Griffo"), was acquired by investor group MGD Acquisition, LLC ("MGD").

Griffo Distillery has gained recognition for using a unique blend of artisanal craftsmanship and scientific expertise to create its award-winning gins, vodkas, whiskeys, liqueurs, mixers, and cocktail kits.

MGD, comprised of a group of individual investors, is poised to expand Griffo's market presence by helping distribute their top-tier spirits nationwide. The partnership with MGD promises to preserve Griffo's craft premier legacy while enabling further growth and distribution.

"We are excited to begin a new chapter at Griffo Distillery in conjunction with our partners that have a proven track record for growing successful and responsible businesses," said founder Michael Griffo. Along with co-founder Jenny Griffo, the two will continue as significant owners of Griffo Distillery and will adopt specialized roles within the business focused on what they love the most.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Directors Kevin Outcalt and Jeff Zanardi.

About Griffo Distillery
Griffo Distillery was founded in 2013 by husband and wife Michael and Jenny Griffo in Petaluma, California. The Distillery's dedication to artisanal expertise, sustainability practices, and the utilization of locally sourced ingredients sets it apart within the craft distillery landscape. For more information, visit https://griffodistillery.com/.

About ACT Capital Advisors 
ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & and acquisitions firm representing lower-middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 37-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com.

