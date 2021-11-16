ACT Supports Axiom Space's Development Of World's First Commercial Space Station

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT continues to develop innovative thermal control technologies to accelerate the advancement of space flight and beyond. Today, ACT is excited to announce its partnership with Axiom Space located in Houston, Texas for collaborative development on part of the thermal management structure for Axiom Station, the privately developed successor to the International Space Station (ISS).

The initial design phase is for the first step in the process, set to be completed mid-2022. Under this contract, ACT will be performing system-level analysis as well as the in-depth design of external heat transportation systems.