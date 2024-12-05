Actabl Debuts New Try My Labor Plan for 2025 Operations Planning

Try My Labor Plan Feature Creates Labor Plans Based on Real World Operations Without Financial Risk

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actabl , the hospitality software leader that enables hotels to drive profit through actionable insights, enables a new feature in operational labor planning with Try My Labor Plan by Hotel Effectiveness. As hoteliers prepare their labor strategies for 2025, this innovative feature acts as a proactive plan evaluation to fine-tune labor plans prior to launching them, serving as a "GPS for hoteliers" that guides towards greater profitability.

Every year, management teams struggle to implement labor plans that maximize financial accuracy and support staffing flexibility. Fluctuating variables such as seasonal demand and unforeseen circumstances lead to significant discrepancies that undermine labor efficiency and overall employee satisfaction. These gaps cause frustration for both front-line workers and senior leadership, as the lack of visibility and site-specific knowledge into how labor plans affect daily operations creates an obvious disconnect.

"This feature empowers managers to create the most effective labor plans by allowing them to adjust strategies without financial risk," said Stephen German, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Actabl. "It takes into account unique staffing needs and enables leaders to test profitability scenarios ahead of time. Actabl's solution gives managers the confidence to make changes that improve efficiency, without compromising employee satisfaction or the bottom line."

The platform helps hoteliers simulate and optimize labor plans across a range of hotel services, including rooms, spa, restaurants, bars, conference spaces and more. Try My Labor Plan allows users to test the impact of varying key business drivers across different categories in advance, creating labor plans that are more closely aligned with operational needs. The platform's output provides daily breakdowns, enabling on-site managers to identify potential issues early and assess previous and upcoming plans to develop more accurate, data-driven strategies. With the flexibility to model various service types—such as extended stay, limited service, and location-specific requirements—Try My Labor Plan ensures labor plans are not only more precise but also account for real-world operational factors.

Try My Labor Plan fosters greater trust between department heads, on-site managers, and staff, improving alignment between senior leadership and day-to-day operations. It also bridges the gap between corporate managers who set labor standards and the on-property teams responsible for managing those standards. The tool levels the playing field by clarifying how labor plans are calculated, ultimately reducing attrition costs, and building trust within teams.

By providing data-driven insights and the ability to test different labor strategies, Try My Labor Plan equips hoteliers and operations leaders with the tools they need to make more informed decisions and create labor plans that improve both profitability and staff effectiveness—while never compromising the guest experience.

About Actabl

Actabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness' complete labor optimization, ALICE's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting over 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 12,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world. To learn more, please visit www.actabl.com .

