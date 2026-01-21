ActBlue Acquires Hey Victor to Bring Intuitive Website Development to All Democratic Campaigns

In a pivotal moment for the nation, the organization is expanding its down-ballot toolkit, making it easier for anyone to run for office and enact change

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActBlue, the nation's leading Democratic fundraising platform, today announced the acquisition of Hey Victor, a premier website development platform for Democratic campaigns. Now operating as "Hey Victor by ActBlue," the platform democratizes access to digital tools that once required massive budgets and specialized teams. At just $40/month, Hey Victor makes intuitive campaign websites accessible to candidates at every level.

Hey Victor joins Raise by ActBlue and Impactive in the company's growing suite of tools designed to lower the barrier to entry for public office. By streamlining everything from digital presence to voter mobilization, ActBlue is ensuring that Democratic candidates at all levels can focus on connecting with voters rather than managing tech.

"With Hey Victor now part of the ActBlue family, we're making it easier than ever for Democratic campaigns to hit the ground running and focus on what matters most: connecting with voters and winning," said Regina Wallace-Jones, CEO and President of ActBlue. "All backed by our 21+ years of experience, we're making campaigning simpler, smarter, and more effective for Democrats everywhere."

Hey Victor by ActBlue will maintain its current platform during a backend integration period, ensuring service continuity for existing customers. Once the system is fully unified, campaigns will be able to build intuitive websites that connect seamlessly with ActBlue's fundraising tools, Impactive's organizing capabilities, and integrations with NGP VAN, Action Network, Mailchimp, Mobilize, and other industry standards.

"Hey Victor was built on a simple belief that down-ballot campaigns deserve the same high-quality digital infrastructure as the biggest races in the country," said Giovanna Salucci, Co-Founder of Hey Victor.

"We're thrilled to join ActBlue in this exciting next chapter as we scale our shared vision of building a deep bench of Democratic leaders at the local level," said Patricia Nelson, Co-Founder of Hey Victor.

ActBlue continues to serve more than 40,000 campaigns and entities on its platform. Since 2004, ActBlue has facilitated more than $18 billion in grassroots contributions while maintaining an uncompromising commitment to donor privacy and data security.

Current Hey Victor customers will continue using their platform without interruption. Campaigns interested in learning more about Hey Victor by ActBlue can visit www.actblue.com/heyvictor .

SOURCE ActBlue, LLC