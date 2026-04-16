ActBlue Announces Strongest First Quarter in Organization History

Results signal surge in Democratic donor momentum ahead of midterms despite ongoing Republican theater

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActBlue, the one-stop shop for campaign tools, today announced that small-dollar donors raised $568 million for Democratic candidates, causes and nonpolitical organizations in the first quarter of 2026. With an average contribution of just $38, this marks the strongest first quarter in organization history and a 50% increase over the same period in the 2022 midterm cycle.

"In an economy that is already squeezing every household, the fact that people are digging into their own pockets to demand change sends a clear message," said ActBlue CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones. "Americans are paying attention, and they want something different. We are proud to be the infrastructure that allows them to make their voices heard."

Results signal surge in Democratic donor momentum ahead of midterms despite ongoing Republican theater Post this

The first three months of the year also saw a record number of campaigns adopt ActBlue's growing suite of tools, including Raise, Impactive, and Hey Victor, which enable down-ballot candidates to run high-quality campaigns at a fraction of the traditional cost.

With more than 19,000 campaigns, organizations, and committees now on the platform – that's 33% more organizations than we served in Q1 2022 – more Democrats than ever have access to the fundraising, organizing, and website tools they need to win.

By the Numbers:

$568 million total raised — up 50% from Q1 2022

$391 million raised for federal campaigns — up 65% from Q1 2022

$119 million raised for state and local candidates — up 17% from Q1 2022

$58 million raised for charities and civic organizations, a 43% increase compared to Q1 2022

15 million total contributions

686,000 new donors

19,000+ campaigns, organizations, and committees on the platform — up 33% from Q1 2022

Defending Democratic Infrastructure

For more than two decades, ActBlue has been trusted to power millions of contributions to Democratic candidates, causes and nonpolitical organizations every year. ActBlue implements best-in-class security measures designed to keep donor information safe, prevent fraud, and screen contributions for legitimacy.

Some of the steps we take to protect our platform:

Require Card Verification Values (CVVs) for credit card donations

Reject donations from foreign IP addresses

Deploy an external fraud prevention tool that evaluates over 140 factors, including card type, issuer country, and recent address changes, to detect potentially fraudulent contributions

prevention tool that evaluates over 140 factors, including card type, issuer country, and recent address changes, to detect potentially fraudulent contributions Implement the industry-standard Address Verification Service (AVS) to verify cardholder addresses against issuing bank records

Manual review of contributions flagged by our fraud detection tools

No other platform does more to protect the integrity of small-dollar democracy. Regardless of party. Full stop.

Focused on the Midterms

When Democrats stay united and focused, there is no limit to what the grassroots can accomplish. ActBlue remains committed to equipping every candidate and empowering every donor with the tools and infrastructure needed to compete and win this November.

Ready to do your part? Visit www.actblue.com to get involved.

For more than two decades, ActBlue has been a trusted, secure and vital part of American democracy, providing Democratic campaigns, organizations, and donors with a full suite of tools to participate and win at every level of the ballot. To learn more about ActBlue, visit www.actblue.com

SOURCE ActBlue, LLC