ACTEC Elects New Members to the Board of Regents

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) today announced three new Regents were elected to its Board of Regents during the College's Annual Business Meeting, held in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, March 6, 2026. ACTEC's Board of Regents is the governing body of the College.

The nominees elected for an initial three-year term ending in 2029 are:

Also elected to a second three-year term ending in 2029 are:

"I am pleased to recognize our newly elected Regents. I look forward to working with the Board of Regents during this upcoming year to strengthen the trust and estate profession," stated ACTEC President Margaret G. Lodise.

Past President (2023–2024) Kurt A. Sommer chaired the 2026 Nominating Committee, which also included members Gerard G. Brew, Randal B. Caldwell, Lauren Y. Detzel, S. Gray Edmondson, Amy K. Kanyuk, Michaelle D. Rafferty, Suzanne L. Shier, and Susan D. Snyder.

About The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,300 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected on the basis of professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes the improvement and reform of probate, trust, and tax laws and procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments with regard to legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

