Actemium Avanceon Introduces DataOps Approach to Help Manufacturers Improve Operational Performance Through Plant Floor Data

Many manufacturers already collect extensive production and operational data, but that data is often difficult to use because it lacks consistency, context, or connection to how the plant actually runs. Disconnected systems, inconsistent naming conventions, fragmented reporting, and underutilized OT data can make it difficult to compare performance across lines, identify improvement opportunities, or support standardization across facilities.

"The issue is usually not a lack of data," said Matt Ruth, CEO of Actemium Avanceon. "The challenge is making that data consistent, contextualized, and usable within the realities of day-to-day production operations. Dashboards and analytics tools only go so far if the underlying data does not reflect how the plant actually runs."

Rather than treating industrial data initiatives as large-scale transformation projects, Actemium Avanceon's DataOps approach is designed to help manufacturers build practical data capabilities over time. The methodology focuses on improving existing plant-floor data first, then expanding into analytics, visualization, optimization, Unified Namespace (UNS) initiatives, and AI-enabled use cases as the data foundation matures.

As part of its broader DataOps approach, Actemium Avanceon also offers ImpactNOW™, a rapid, fixed-scope low-risk engagement designed to help manufacturers uncover the operational value of existing plant-floor data before committing to larger initiatives. Using existing historian, MES, and control system data, ImpactNOW helps manufacturers identify operational losses, variability, constraints, and improvement opportunities while establishing quantified ROI cases and practical next steps in as little as 3–5 weeks.

Unlike traditional IT-driven analytics initiatives, industrial DataOps requires an understanding of how control systems, SCADA platforms, MES applications, production workflows, industrial networks, and plant-floor operations interact. Actemium Avanceon combines OT expertise with controls, SCADA, MES, industrial networking, and process knowledge to help manufacturers improve data standardization, operational consistency, and data usability across facilities.

In one industrial application, Actemium Avanceon helped reduce production startup times by approximately 50%, contributing to significant annual operational savings. Additional initiatives have included scrap reduction analysis, CIP optimization, energy usage analysis, production performance reporting, and improving how teams use operational data to support day-to-day decision-making.

"Manufacturers do not always need to start by collecting more data," Ruth said. "In many cases, the bigger opportunity is making the data they already have more useful, more consistent, and more connected to the decisions people need to make on the plant floor."

More information about Actemium Avanceon's DataOps offering is available at https://www.avanceon.com/industrial-data-operations/.

About Actemium Avanceon

Actemium Avanceon is an industrial automation and digital transformation company specializing in operational technology (OT) services, controls, SCADA, MES, industrial data and analytics, and OT infrastructure for manufacturers across North America. Founded in 1984, the company helps industrial organizations improve operational reliability, resilience, visibility, and performance through integrated engineering, automation, and support services. As part of the global Actemium network under VINCI Energies, Actemium Avanceon supports manufacturers across a wide range of industrial sectors with expertise spanning controls and automation, industrial intelligence, operational support, and digitalization initiatives. For more information, visit Actemium Avanceon's website, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SOURCE Actemium Avanceon