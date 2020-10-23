ACTFL and LTI Announce Five Assessments Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

ALEXANDRA, Va., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTFL and Language Testing International (LTI), the exclusive licensee of ACTFL assessments, are pleased to announce that the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for five ACTFL language proficiency assessments: ACTFL Oral Proficiency Interview (OPI), ACTFL Oral Proficiency Interview Computer (OPIc), ACTFL Reading Proficiency Test (RPT), ACTFL Listening Proficiency Test (LPT), and ACTFL Writing Proficiency (WPT).

ACE, the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives.

"ACTFL is pleased for its assessments to, once again, be recommended for credit by ACE. The external feedback gained from ACE reviews are wonderful opportunities to stimulate program growth and enhancement," said Dr. Leah Graham, ACTFL Center for Assessment, Research and Development, Director of Contracts and Certifications. "In addition, the availability of ACE credit recommendations increases the accessibility of world language learning, acknowledges language proficiency gained outside of the classroom by populations such as heritage learners, and spotlights the value of meaningful assessment of language acquisition through proficiency."

ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs.

For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE CREDIT to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit the ACE CREDIT website.

ACTFL offers a total of five assessments that have been recommended for college credit by ACE CREDIT. For a complete listing of these assessments, please visit the ACTFL page on the ACE CREDIT National Guide website.

About ACTFL

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 13,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

For more information on ACTFL Assessments, visit: https://www.actfl.org/assessments.

About LTI

Language Testing International (LTI) is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL proficiency assessments. LTI is committed to offering ACTFL language assessments supported by the highest levels of service, utilizing the latest web-based technologies to deliver valid, reliable, customized results quickly and efficiently. Tests are conducted and rated by ACTFL-Certified Testers and Raters.

For more information on ordering an ACTFL Assessments, visit: https://www.languagetesting.com/.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

