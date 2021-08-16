ACTFL Releases Topics for AAPPL Assessment

This consistent set of topics may also serve as a guide for educators in planning curricula. Tweet this

This consistent set of topics may also serve as a guide for educators in planning curricula, lessons, and creating homework-based opportunities to facilitate learners' development of all modes of communication Interpersonal Listening/Speaking, Interpretive Listening, Interpretive Reading, and Presentational Writing, as defined by the World-Readiness Standards for Learning Languages,. Topics for the AAPPL tasks are provided on the general topics list, so that learners may have the opportunity to practice "tasks within familiar contexts" (ACTFL Performance Descriptors for Language Learners, 2012, p. 5). Teachers are encouraged to use these topics in lesson planning to facilitate learners' practice across all modes of communication.

AAPPL is an assessment of proficiency and performance designed to complement classroom-based language learning. Because the AAPPL addresses performance towards proficiency, it is ideal for language learners who will transition from using the language in planned, rehearsed classroom settings (performance) to using it spontaneously in completely novel settings (proficiency); the AAPPL combines the two approaches to focus attention on both what students have learned to do and what they can do in new settings.

The AAPPL is available in Arabic, Chinese-Mandarin, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Thai. ACTFL's website provides more detailed information about the AAPPL, including demos and helpful tools for teachers.

