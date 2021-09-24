ACTFL Selects 2021 Research Grant Recipients

"Funding these projects is critical to language education. The resulting work will support ACTFL's five pillars..." Tweet this

The purpose of the ACTFL Research Priorities Project is to support empirical research on five priority areas that are currently critical to improving World Language education. Priority areas include Assessing Learning Outcomes in K-16 Settings, Equity and Access in Language Teaching, Immersion/Dual Language Programs, Intercultural Teaching and Learning, and K-16 Language Teacher Development. ACTFL looks forward to sharing the results of the research with our membership. The recipients, their institutions and project titles follow.

Sarah Albrecht, University of Arizona: Pedagogical Translation For Reading Comprehension in Mixed HL-L2 Secondary Classrooms

Jersus Colmenares, Northern Arizona University: Spanish teachers' knowledge and use of corpus data and tools for materials development: A national survey

Andie Faber, Kansas State University, with Christina Beaubien, Westfield State University: Promoting equity through assessment: Ungrading in 3rd and 4th semester Spanish courses

Joseph Fees, Delaware State University: Delaware Dual-Language Immersion, ACTFL Standards and Spanish Conversation

Lauren Goodspeed, with Mandy Menke and Helena Ruf, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities: Social Justice in Language Education: Postsecondary Instructors' Cognition and Identity Construction

Alice Gruber, Heilbronn University of Applied Sciences, with Manuela Wagner, University of Connecticut: Fostering Intercultural Citizenship with Virtual Reality in a World Language Virtual Exchange project

Hiba Ibrahim, York University: Examining Learner Experiences of Interculturality in Virtual Exchange

Dianna Murphy, with Hadis Ghaedi, Felicia Lucht, Jana Martin, Sonya Sedivy, and Chen Sun, University of Madison-Wisconsin: The speaking proficiency outcomes of face-to-face and online intensive summer programs in less commonly taught languages

Kelly Paciaroni, with Patricia J. Brooks, The Graduate Center, CUNY: The impact of a text-based secondary school curriculum on the oral language production of intermediate Italian students.

Dara Tafazoli, The University of Newcastle: Key Enablers and Barriers to Integrating Technology into Iranian Language Teaching Profession

Janire Zalbidea, Temple University: Writing Performance in Spanish as a Heritage Language: Investigating Task and Individual Difference Factors

