Actian Achieves Exemplary Status in ISG Data Products and Data Observability Buyers Guides

Dual recognition highlights Actian's leadership in modern data management and AI-ready data solutions

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, today announced it has been recognized as an Exemplary provider in the 2025 ISG Data Products Buyers Guide™ and the 2025 ISG Data Observability Buyers Guide™. The dual recognition underscores Actian's comprehensive approach to transforming complex data into trusted, actionable insights that power business intelligence and AI initiatives.

"To deliver reliable, high-quality data for AI and analytics initiatives, enterprises must treat data as a product, applying the same discipline used with other core enterprise assets," said Emma McGrattan, Chief Technology Officer at Actian. "Actian's approach, which is validated by this recognition from ISG, empowers organizations to rapidly create and consume trusted, reusable data products while ensuring continuous reliability through AI-powered observability."

According to ISG Research, by 2027 more than three in five enterprises will adopt technologies to facilitate the delivery of data as a product as they adapt their cultural and organizational approaches to domain-based data ownership.

ISG rated Actian Exemplary in Data Products for its ability to deliver data as reusable, governed assets that can be discovered and consumed on a self-service basis. The Actian Data Intelligence Platform not only organizes and governs data but provides a marketplace where teams can discover, share, and leverage trusted data products. Dedicated APIs automatically register and update data products within existing CI/CD pipelines, reducing manual efforts and ensuring data catalogs stay current.

The ISG Data Observability Buyers Guide highlights the Actian Data Observability platform, which provides comprehensive visibility and continuous monitoring across the entire data ecosystem. By using a shift-left philosophy, the solution addresses quality issues early in the data lifecycle, boosting data pipeline efficiency, and preventing errors from propagating downstream. This Actian platform proactively ensures data quality without data sampling or cost surprises, enabling teams to quickly deliver reliable, AI-ready data products.

"Actian has demonstrated a strong understanding of the evolving requirements for data management in the AI era," said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data at ISG Software Research. "The combination of data product and observability capabilities positions Actian well to help enterprises deliver trusted, reusable data assets at scale, which is essential to accelerate analytics delivery while maintaining data quality and governance."

For more information, download the ISG Data Products Buyers Guide and the ISG Data Observability Buyers Guide Snapshot. To learn more about the Actian Data Intelligence Platform, visit actian.com/data-intelligence/platform/.

