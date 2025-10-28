Actian Launches MCP Server to Bring Governed, High-Quality Enterprise Data Directly into AI Assistants

Access to knowledge graph-powered data catalog accelerates decisions with accurate semantic search and relationship mapping for better context

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian , the data division of HCLSoftware, today announced the launch of the Actian Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, a new capability of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform. The MCP Server enables enterprises to bring governed, high-quality data directly into artificial intelligence (AI) assistants built on large language models (LLMs) such as Claude and ChatGPT. By connecting its knowledge graph-powered data catalog to an AI assistant via an MCP Server, Actian transforms the catalog from a passive repository into an active, intelligent component of AI workflows.

Capgemini research found that 93% of executives believe organizations successfully scaling AI agents will gain a competitive edge. To achieve this, organizations need infrastructure that lets AI agents work effectively with enterprise data. Yet a critical friction point remains as data professionals waste time toggling between AI assistants and separate data catalogs, introducing errors and slowing decisions through constant context switching.

MCP is an open standard that enables secure connections between AI applications and external data sources. Unlike competitors, Actian combines the MCP Server with its knowledge graph-based data catalog. The server acts as an intelligent gateway that connects governed, high-quality data and metadata to AI agents, providing enhanced semantic understanding and data relationship mapping within agentic AI workflows.

"The key to making AI assistants truly useful for data work isn't just connecting them to your data catalog—it's ensuring they understand the context, the data relationships and business meaning," said Emma McGrattan, CTO at Actian. "The Actian MCP Server's knowledge graph foundation enables this deeper understanding, so when users ask about revenue or customer insights, they get trustworthy results and complete data relationship maps, not just keyword matches."

Accelerate Insights with Semantic Search and Relationship Mapping

With the Actian MCP Server, users access business glossary definitions, perform semantic searches for related concepts, and discover complex data models, all while using natural language and without leaving their AI assistant. The knowledge graph foundation ensures these interactions deliver conceptually accurate results and complete relationship context. This accelerates insights, reduces errors, and improves decision confidence while eliminating productivity losses from tool-switching.

The Actian MCP Server's initial release is built for fast adoption by focusing on two main capabilities:

Semantic Search: Uses AI-powered semantic search across business glossaries to find conceptually related terms based on meaning, not just keyword matches. For example, searching for "revenue" returns related terms such as "income," "sales," "gross profit," and "billing."

Uses AI-powered semantic search across business glossaries to find conceptually related terms based on meaning, not just keyword matches. For example, searching for "revenue" returns related terms such as "income," "sales," "gross profit," and "billing." Get-Data-Model: Maps relationships between datasets by identifying foreign key references, helping users understand how data tables connect to each other with a complete view of data relationships.

"Whether organizations are just experimenting with AI agents or expanding use across the enterprise, the gap between these conversational AI tools and enterprise data systems is a critical challenge," said Stewart Bond, Vice President of Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. "Bringing trusted, governed data into AI assistants through standardized protocols like MCP is essential to build a foundation for successful AI implementations."

Actian MCP Server Availability

The Actian MCP Server is now available for existing Actian Data Intelligence Platform customers, with additional capabilities planned for future releases. For more information about these and other new features now available, review the "Actian Fall 2025 Product Launch: Make AI Work For You" blog.

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data division of HCLSoftware , at actian.com.

