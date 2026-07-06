Actian Expands Data Management Portfolio with Jaspersoft Embedded Analytics and Reporting

Combines data management, business intelligence, and AI to support operational reporting and intelligent decision-making

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, has brought together Jaspersoft's embedded analytics and reporting with its data management portfolio. The addition follows the completion of HCLSoftware's acquisition of Jaspersoft.

"As organizations scale AI, the need for trusted data and actionable insights has never been greater," said Marc Potter, chief executive officer of Actian. "AI and business intelligence each play a key role in helping organizations make better decisions. With the addition of Jaspersoft, we're expanding our portfolio to support both, giving customers a seamless path from data to reporting, analytics, and AI-driven insight."

Actian will continue developing Jaspersoft's roadmap. Planned enhancements include AI-enhanced analytics, agentic BI capabilities, and deeper integration across Actian's portfolio.

Jaspersoft's approximately 90 partners across 44 countries also join Actian's network, giving customers access to local implementation and support expertise.

Jaspersoft Complements AI-Driven Insights

As enterprises scale AI initiatives, they continue to rely on business intelligence to support repeatable business processes, regulatory compliance, and day-to-day decision-making. Together, AI and business intelligence provide a complete picture, combining conversational exploration with trusted, operational insight.

A recognized leader in G2's embedded business intelligence category, Jaspersoft creates pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards, and advanced visualizations for the recurring operational work organizations depend on. This includes compliance filings, performance tracking, and regulatory audits. The insights are delivered directly into the applications employees and customers use every day.

Today, approximately 1,000 enterprise, mid-market, and small business customers globally rely on Jaspersoft. The organization brings deep expertise across highly regulated and data-intensive industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and technology.

Jaspersoft's established global partner ecosystem provides customers with proven implementation expertise and local delivery capabilities worldwide.

For more information, read the "Actian Adds Jaspersoft: Completing the Data Value Chain" blog.

About Actian

Actian empowers enterprises to confidently manage and govern data at scale. Actian data management and data intelligence solutions help streamline complex data environments and accelerate the delivery of AI-ready data. Designed to be flexible, Actian solutions integrate seamlessly and perform reliably across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Learn more about Actian, the data and AI division of HCLSoftware, at actian.com.

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SOURCE Actian