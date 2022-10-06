PRAGUE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With setting up the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030 Zentiva continues its sustainability journey and embedded a comprehensive strategy across its operations. The company makes a huge contribution to public health with its primary purpose to ensuring the supply of high-quality and affordable medicines to the people who rely on them every day, in a sustainable way.

ACTING NOW FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: Publication of Zentiva's 1st Sustainability Report

Zentiva celebrates its 4th anniversary of independence and step by step the company framed its sustainability around 3 pillars: People, Partners and our Planet. The strategy is guided by the results of an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) external assessment that positioned the company and its activities in the Top 15 percentile of the industry.

"Zentiva already has many strengths but our work shows significant scope to reduce waste, increase efficiency and to drive our growth in an even more sustainable manner. As a team, we have discussed the importance of judging our performance and actions today against the standards of tomorrow. In essence, when we look back at 2021 in the years to come will we be proud of what we did and how we did it", commented Nick Haggar, CEO of Zentiva.

Zentiva's first sustainability report provides an overview about the company's sustainability approach, covers the achievements in 2021 and brings the outlook and the ambitious goals the team committed to in order to make the difference – for the society and for our planet.

"In 2021 we made significant improvements, stepping up in the environmental area, sourcing our European manufacturing sites from 100 % renewable electric energy and decreasing our consumption of energy and water per Standard Manufacturing Unit. We also made multiple ESG commitments which were published on our website and shared with our business partners and stakeholders. It was wonderful to see in our engagement survey, where 9 out of 10 people stated that they are proud to work for our company", said Ines Windisch, Head of HR, Communications & Sustainability.

With further investments into renewable electric energy, complementing solar projects in our manufacturing sites, the continuous work to reduce waste and the consumption of water and energy and the investment into biodiversity and reforestation, the company is further driving its sustainability agenda in the environmental area.

In the social area, Zentiva is proud to have joined the Diversity Charter in its main locations, continuing to improve by learning from others. A strong commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, a healthy gender balance at all levels of the company and an open and transparent communication are the framework to further develop Zentiva as a great place to work. A strong governance is making sure that progress is made.

Ines Windisch adding: "At Zentiva, every one of us is unique, different but bonded together by our common mission to help people live well through the development and supply of high-quality affordable medicines. I believe that people and the topic of sustainability must go hand in hand to get things moving. It all starts with everyone of us, changing the way we live to contribute to a healthier future."

Discover Zentiva's Sustainability Report on www.zentiva.com.

About Zentiva



Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

