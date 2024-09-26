Action Hero Chuck Norris Launches Lone Wolf Ranch Pets, A Premium Dog Nutrition Brand

Lone Wolf Ranch Pet Food Provides Dogs With Wholesome, Nutrient-Rich Foods They Naturally Crave and Rightfully Deserve

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Ranch pet food has officially launched—a new premium dog nutrition brand, offering air-dried, nutrient-rich foods for canines. Founded by Chuck and Gena Norris, Chuck is known for his iconic roles as an action movie star, world champion martial artist, and military veteran, this brand reflects another of his passions: his unwavering love for dogs. Chuck and his wife, Gena, have been devoted pet parents to many dogs over the years, including several golden retrievers.

Lone Wolf Ranch officially launches with its premium product, Power Foods Complete. This high-protein dog food is specially formulated with ranch-raised beef, beef organ meats, beef cartilage, and beef marrow, along with microbiome-friendly vegetables and several potent “Power Foods” ingredients. Chuck Norris, known for his commitment to strength and health, knew that these high-quality ingredients would benefit his pets, supporting smooth digestion, robust muscles, and a glossy coat.

Despite their adventurous lifestyle and exceptional care, the Norris dogs once faced common but heartbreaking issues: premature health problems and shortened lifespans.

After dedicating years to careful research, the Norris family pinpointed the root of the problem: many dog foods are made to fill a dog's stomach — but not to properly nourish them. Determined to help improve their dogs' health and longevity, Chuck and his family worked tirelessly to create a nutrient-rich diet that reflects what dogs would naturally consume in the wild. As a result, their dogs became healthy, happy, and full of energy.

Inspired by their success and driven by a passion for canine health, the Norris family created Lone Wolf Ranch Pets to provide all dogs with the nutrient-rich foods they naturally crave and deserve. Named after their Texas home, Lone Wolf Ranch's premium dog food is air-dried to preserve the essential nutrients, ensuring your dog receives optimal nutrition for an active, rewarding life. Unlike conventional dog foods cooked at high temperatures, which "can destroy several vital nutrients, including vitamins A, E, and B-group vitamins" ( Volhard Dog Nutrition ), Lone Wolf Ranch's air-dried approach maintains the highest nutritional integrity.

About Lone Wolf Ranch Pets

Founded by Chuck and Gena Norris, Lone Wolf Ranch is a premium pet nutrition brand committed to providing high-quality, nutritious dog food. Lone Wolf Ranch formulas are created with ingredients that both mirror what your dog would naturally consume in the wild. Each ingredient, including meats, vegetables, fruits, and seeds, is chosen to best support your pet's health, vitality, and spirit. Lone Wolf Ranch currently offers Lone Wolf Power Foods Complete – a premium air-dried dog food. To learn more about Lone Wolf Ranch, visit lonewolfranchpets.com and follow @lonewolfranchpets on Instagram and Facebook .

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree Martial Arts Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, and action films, such as Code of Silence, The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time, undefeated Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency.

Chuck Norris is widely known for his philanthropy and humanitarian efforts, he is actively involved in various charitable causes including his own charity, Kickstart Kids charity , youth and veterans' welfare. In 2010, The Chuck Norris Seal of Approval program was created, this serves as a symbol to assist the public in recognizing products or services that Chuck Norris supports; that reflect his values and standard of excellence. Some products that carry this prestige include CForce Water , Lone Wolf Ranch Pets , and Roundhouse Provisions .

To learn more about Chuck Norris visit www.ChuckNorris.com and follow him on Instagram @ChuckNorris .

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Lone Wolf Ranch Pets