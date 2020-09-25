Action Speaks Louder Than Words as Next-Gen Acura TLX Makes Television Debut in New Campaign

In "Break the Silence," the 2021 Acura TLX stars in a 1920s-style silent film concept set to a soundtrack by legendary comedic actress and singer Betty Hutton's "It's Oh So Quiet." The campaign's storytelling method showcases the new TLX and its advanced features, capturing the attention of viewers with innovative visual and sound techniques. The fast-paced action sequences set against the spot's untraditional silent film backdrop highlight TLX performance, with the black and white film style meant to draw full attention to the Apex Blue Pearl Acura TLX Type S, expressing the true capabilities of this performance variant.

The campaign highlights key 2021 TLX technologies, including Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), the industry-leading torque-vectoring all-wheel drive technology available on all 2021 TLX models. The campaign also shows how Acura's Integrated Dynamics System creates a personalized TLX driving experience through a new Individual Mode, enabling the driver to choose their preferred settings for each element of system control.

"Break the Silence" Campaign Details

Acura's "Break the Silence" 2021 TLX campaign, developed by Acura together with Agency of Record MullenLowe LA, will be featured on national broadcast, including must-watch sports such as NBA and NFL matchups, network cable and video-on-demand, with :60, :30, and :15 versions. Acura also will run Spanish-language, Cantonese and Mandarin-language versions of the TV spot. Other key campaign elements include:

Dynamic integrations on audio streaming platforms for both general market and Hispanic audiences (including iHeart Radio, Pandora, SoundCloud and Amazon).

Social media activations, including the upcoming "INSIDE TRACK" campaign, an augmented reality driving experience that puts TLX on your tabletop. Challenge friends in real-time through five immersive worlds as misty mountain top roads and skyscraper-lined streets grow out of your coffee table.

Media partnerships that include high-impact takeovers and editorial sponsorships on the Huffington Post-curated Hispanic Heritage Month and Latino Voices section, as well as takeovers on Verizon's Tech Crunch and Yahoo.

A new augmented reality activation for mobile devices in partnership with Verizon, featuring high-impact, rich media across multiple platforms, a first for auto.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for the 2021 model year are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Additional media information including pricing, features & specifications and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com.

