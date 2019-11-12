Action Urgent Care Selects MyDario

SAN JOSE, California and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovation leader, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced today the launch of a Dario-powered digital diabetes program with Action Urgent Care.

Action Urgent Care has experienced rapid growth since its first clinic opened in San Jose in 2013, to more than 40 points of care they operate throughout California today. Some clinics have their own premises, while others are located inside Safeway and Vons supermarkets. The clinics offer a broad range of services including walk-ins for immediate care, primary care, specialized medicine, physical exams, diagnostics, preventative screenings and immunizations. Action Urgent Care uses state-of-the-art technology, including its mobile application which creates a superior user experience for patients. Action Urgent Care will now offer MyDario™ as an additional application within its mobile platform.

The MyDario™ user app digitally manages chronic conditions and is among the most downloaded and highest rated healthcare apps, with 4.9/5.0 stars over 8,000+ reviews on the Apple store. Its Net Promoter Score (NPS), a measure of willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others, is +77, considered "world class" and the highest in its category, on a -100 to +100 scale.

"We are always looking to improve our patient care with advanced digital solutions. We believe complementing care in between office visits with digital interventions is essential to manage chronic conditions as it establishes and reinforces healthy habits in our patient population. Given its leadership position in digital therapeutics, Dario was an obvious choice. We are excited to offer access to Dario as part of our own mobile application" commented Garick Hismatullin, CEO Action Urgent Care."

"We are proud to offer Action Urgent Care physicians our complete digital solution to help manage their patients' diabetes and hypertension as chronic conditions. Digital therapeutics can complement doctor appointments while also making visits more efficient via our healthcare professional application, DarioEngage™. Dario conducts several clinical studies every year that demonstrate superior medical outcomes such as 30% to 45% of diabetes type 2 users reaching an average blood glucose of 140mg/dL or less" mentioned Olivier Jarry, DarioHealth's president and chief commercial officer.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/ .

About Action Urgent Care

Action Health consists of several innovative healthcare organizations.

Action Urgent Care:

Action Urgent Care launched its first clinic in January of 2013. Since that time Action has grown to 5 clinics and significantly expanded the scope of its services. The company now treats over 70,000 patients annually, making it one of the largest privately held medical entities in the Bay Area.

Action Health Clinics:

Action Health Clinics provides complete multi-specialty care inside of grocery retail centers. The first Action Health Clinic opened in January of 2018. There are currently 40 clinics in California.

For more information, visit http://actionurgentcare.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

