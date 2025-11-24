DarioHealth Announces Publication of Sanofi Study in JMIR Demonstrating an Estimated $5,077 Medical Cost Savings Per Dario Digital Health Platform User Per Year

Sanofi and Symphony Health teams conducted the study demonstrating how Dario's digital, diabetes intervention platform reduces real-world healthcare burden and cost compared to usual care

Representing a high-rigor, real world analysis, the study found Dario users, as compared to matched individuals receiving usual care, had 23% lower hospitalization rates and 26% lower all-cause charges

More frequent engagement on the Dario platform associated with fewer inpatient and ER events

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), a highly influential digital health journal, evaluating healthcare utilization and medical costs among Dario users compared to matched non-users receiving usual care. The study, "Effects of a Digital Health Intervention for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus on Health Care Resource Use and Health Care Charges in the United States: Retrospective Cohort Study," was not authored by Dario, but rather conducted by researchers at Sanofi and Symphony Health.

The direct medical cost of diabetes in the U.S. was estimated at over $300 billion in 2022, with more than 38 million Americans living with diabetes, representing an estimated $31 billion serviceable addressable market for Dario.

This rigorous, third-party analysis directly addresses one of the most important questions that payers and employers have for their solution partners, namely: Do digital interventions reduce real-world healthcare burden and cost compared to people already receiving usual care? The study's authors found that Dario users had consistently lower utilization rates and charges than matched individuals receiving usual care.

The study examined 12-month outcomes for 2,445 adults with type 2 diabetes using Dario's platform compared to 7,334 matched individuals receiving usual care. Unlike many digital health evaluations that rely on pre/post comparisons, this study used a high-stringency matched-cohort design drawing from a large real-world claims database – representing one of the most rigorous economic evaluations of a digital health solution to date. Additionally, most digital health studies compare effects between treated and non-treated groups, which tends to inflate the impact of an intervention. The higher bar of comparing an intervention group to a group receiving usual care is far less common.

Across multiple measures of healthcare utilization, charges and estimated costs, Dario users demonstrated consistently lower burden compared to a matched group receiving usual care:

23.5% lower inpatient hospitalization rates

9.3% lower all-cause healthcare resource utilization (HCRU)

(inpatient hospitalizations + emergency room visits)

26% lower all-cause HCRU charges

Estimated gross cost savings of $5,077 per patient per year (PPPY) based on standard cost-to-charge conversion methodologies

Shorter inpatient lengths of stay

Lower 30-day readmission rates

A strong dose-response relationship, with more frequent engagement on the Dario platform associated with fewer inpatient and ER events

Collectively, these findings reinforce that a holistic digital platform integrating connected devices, behavior-change science and real-time engagement can meaningfully reduce avoidable utilization – delivering benefits beyond what is typically achieved in usual care alone.

The results add to the growing body of evidence supporting Dario's approach and its ability to help employers, payers and health systems improve chronic condition management while reducing the cost of care.

"Real-world economic validation from peer-reviewed research is critical for organizations evaluating digital health solutions," said Yifat Hershcovitz, PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Dario. "This study shows that when members engage with Dario's connected devices, personalized guidance and behavioral support, the impact on reducing costly hospital and ER events can be both meaningful and sustained."

"This study shows what matters most to health plans and employers: when enterprises use a well-designed digital intervention, they can reduce avoidable hospitalizations and lower the cost of care, even for populations already receiving care," added Omar Manejwala, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Dario. "This study provides some of the strongest evidence to date that employers and health plans can have confidence in Dario's financial impact."

The full article is available open access on the JMIR website: https://www.jmir.org/2025/1/e67320/

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

