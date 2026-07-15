Action1 Named a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools

We believe customer recognition reinforces Action1's momentum. 97% of reviewers are willing to recommend the platform

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools. We believe this underscores the company's growing market presence and strong customer validation.

Action1 | Patching That Just Works

Based on verified Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews, Action1 achieved an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, with 97% of customers willing to recommend the platform as of May 2026. 86% of reviewers rated Action1 five stars. In our opinion, this reflects consistently high satisfaction among customers using the platform to simplify patch management, accelerate vulnerability remediation, and reduce security risk.

Scaling to Meet the Moment, Guided by Customers

The recognition comes at a time of significant momentum for Action1. Threat actors are increasingly using AI-assisted tools to discover and weaponize vulnerabilities faster than ever, compressing the window organizations have to patch before exploitation. As this shift drives rising volumes of vulnerabilities, shrinking remediation windows, and growing pressure on IT and security teams, Action1's scalable, autonomous patch management solution is built for exactly this moment.

"Being named a Strong Performer in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer is a milestone for us, and we're proud of it, but the number that matters most to us is 97% — that's how many of our reviewers said they'd recommend Action1 to a peer," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-founder of Action1. "IT and security teams don't have room for tools that add friction. This recognition tells us we're building something our customers can actually rely on, at a time when they need that more than ever."

We feel this recognition reflects a customer-first philosophy that runs through how Action1 builds its platform. The company maintains a publicly available roadmap where users can vote on upcoming features, giving customers visibility into what gets built next and a direct hand in how the product evolves. Combined with a security-first architecture, this transparency is central to how Action1 earns and keeps customer trust: security, transparency, and customer input aren't add-ons; they set the direction.

The Customer Perspective

Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer evaluates vendors in a given technology market by applying a specific methodology to aggregated end-user reviews. Vendors are then positioned into four quadrants based on two criteria: User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience.

Customer feedback on Action1's Gartner® Peer Insights™ reviews consistently cites ease of use, simplified patching, strong visibility, and faster time to value, reflecting how Action1's innovation is felt in day-to-day operations.

"This is absolutely the best technology patching and vulnerability product that I have used in my 30+ years of running our school district's technology. I don't know if I could do my job as efficiently without it!"- Director of IT, Education industry.

"Automations and endpoint groups make patching a breeze. Their growing software repository makes hands-off patching of all kinds of programs extremely easy. Vulnerability management is made extremely easy. Their support is genuinely some of the best I have ever seen from any vendor." – IT Associate, Banking industry.

"I love the constant evolution based on customer feedback, gathered and discussed through a collaborative roadmap: everyone can submit an idea, which will be supported, commented on, improved, and voted on by others. The tool does everything an admin needs on a daily basis." – Director of IT Service, Real Estate industry.

Action1 will continue to invest in capabilities that customers appreciate most — simplified, autonomous patch management, faster remediation workflows, and a customer-first approach — as it scales its platform for enterprise IT and security teams globally.

To read the full 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Management Tools report, visit: https://www.action1.com/gartner-peer-insights-voice-of-the-customer-for-endpoint-management-tools-2026/

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Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

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SOURCE Action1 Corporation