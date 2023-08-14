Action1 Bridges the Gap Between Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation, Targeting Up to 40% Reduction in Cyberattack Risk for Enterprises

Minimizing mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR) by connecting real-time vulnerability discovery directly to automated remediation strengthens defense from ransomware and other cyber threats.

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, released a new version of its solution. The updated Action1 platform brings together vulnerability discovery and remediation, helping enterprises fortify their defenses against threats such as ransomware infections and security breaches.

The real-time detection of vulnerabilities across the enterprise fleet of endpoints is based on data about 200,000+ vulnerabilities from multiple external threat intelligence sources, provides instant visibility into them for better prioritization decisions, and allows automated remediation of these vulnerabilities.

"The Verizon 2023 DBIR reveals vulnerability exploitation as one of the top three methods used by attackers to infiltrate organizations," said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "Experts estimate that exploiting unpatched software accounts for 20% to 40% of breaches. With the updated Action1 platform, we help enterprises mitigate this risk by significantly reducing their mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR) vulnerabilities."

Other key features:

Instant Visibility into Vulnerabilities: Real-time dashboard showing all application vulnerabilities, along with the ability for enterprises to ensure their state of vulnerability remediation meets their service-level agreements.

The new version is available for customers with existing subscription at no extra cost: www.action1.com.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

