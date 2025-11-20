Action1 Expands to Linux, Delivering a Unified Cross-Platform Solution for Autonomous Endpoint Management and Patching

Action1 adds Linux support and new enterprise-grade features for unified, autonomous endpoint management and patching Post this

This milestone reflects Action1's ongoing strategy to help enterprises and MSSPs automate patch management and secure diverse IT environments with greater simplicity and control. The new capabilities cut patching time and costs, enabling organizations to refocus resources on strategic projects. Enterprise IT and MSSPs benefit from uniform, cross-platform, and autonomous patch management capabilities that keep all endpoints – regardless of operating system or application – up to date, secure, and compliant.

"When facing a critical vulnerability, IT teams need a patching solution that performs reliably across every endpoint," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "They shouldn't have to think about where to get the right patch or how to deploy it at scale. By extending support to Linux alongside Windows and macOS, we're providing IT teams with a unified platform that delivers the automation, control, and enterprise scalability organizations require."

Purpose-Built for Enterprise IT and MSSPs: Unified Management at Scale

With this release, Action1 strengthens its ability to meet the demands of modern enterprise IT, offering:

Autonomous patch management across all major operating systems.

A single pane of glass for software vulnerability assessment across diverse environments in real time.

Automation, control, and compliance capabilities built for large-scale, hybrid enterprises and MSSPs.

What's New in This Release

Linux Support for Unified Patch Management: A new Linux agent extends Action1's platform to all major operating systems, enabling uniform patching, management, and automation across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

A new Linux agent extends Action1's platform to all major operating systems, enabling uniform patching, management, and automation across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Enterprise-Wide Visibility: Consolidates reporting and dashboards across multiple enterprise business units or MSSP clients, giving IT teams unified real-time insight and faster vulnerability remediation at scale.

Consolidates reporting and dashboards across multiple enterprise business units or MSSP clients, giving IT teams unified real-time insight and faster vulnerability remediation at scale. Enhanced Update Rings: Refined logic improves patch validation accuracy and rollout tracking, ensuring well-tested, more reliable patch deployments that don't cause outages.

Refined logic improves patch validation accuracy and rollout tracking, ensuring well-tested, more reliable patch deployments that don't cause outages. PowerShell Script Signing: Optional enforcement for trusted, digitally signed scripts helps compliance-driven organizations enforce security policies.

Optional enforcement for trusted, digitally signed scripts helps compliance-driven organizations enforce security policies. Simplified Connectivity: Agent communication now occurs over port 443 by default, reducing firewall configuration complexity in enterprise networks.

Agent communication now occurs over port 443 by default, reducing firewall configuration complexity in enterprise networks. Expanded Software Repository: With 27 new Windows and 10 new macOS packages, Action1 broadens coverage for third-party application patching and software deployment, while leveraging the security of a privately maintained software repository not reliant on less-secure community-maintained alternatives such as Winget.

This release reaffirms Action1's focus on organizations that demand secure, scalable, and autonomous endpoint management across mixed environments. By delivering unified cross-platform support, real-time enterprise-wide visibility, and advanced controls, Action1 continues to simplify vulnerability remediation, patching, and compliance on a global scale.

"We built Action1 for real-world enterprise environments – complex, mixed, and global," added Walters. "With this release, we continue to listen to customer needs and deliver autonomous enterprise patch management that just works, with all complexities hidden under the hood."

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

