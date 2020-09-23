Action1 Enables Cloud-based Remote Access and Support

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a Cloud-based endpoint security solution provider, releases fully integrated remote desktop access and support functionality to enable organizations to support their remote office and home-based workforce without the overhead of any additional agents, VPNs or other maintenance.

Key highlights:

- Requires no 3rd party products, VPNs or other network configuration. Remote machine uses just one outbound TCP connection to Action1 cloud.

- Fully encapsulated into Action1's TLS-based security protocol with 2048-bit RSA private key encryption.

- No additional subscription fees to use.

- Entirely free for up to 10 endpoints. No functionality limitations, no ads.

- Both unattended remote management and remote assistance with screen sharing, and keyboard/mouse control.

"Since COVID-19 pandemic entirely changed the way people work, having reliable remote assistance capability is no longer optional," said Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. "The days of system admins coming to employees' desks or physically taking laptops for maintenance are long gone. Everything has to be remote and contact-less. Action1's remote access solution will enable our users to have it now, with zero integration burden and no extra costs."

To learn more about Action1's remote access & support technology, please visit: http://www.action1.com/go/remote-access (direct to https://www.action1.com/remote-access-support.html)

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios.

For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530

